NEWPORT—County Budget Committee members have a tall task in front of them as they try to craft a new budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. County Finance Director Heather McGaha presented the proposed budgets of each department Monday afternoon when the committee held a workshop.
In its current state the county General Fund sits with a negative balance of $103,000. The county implemented a fund balance policy during the last budget cycle mandating a $200,000 minimum in the county’s General Fund. The committee will need to find at least $303,000 to balance that budget and adhere to the policy.
The majority of department heads have asked for salary increases for their employees in the new year. Most are seeking an increase of at least 5%. A rare few are not seeking an increase at all, and Circuit Court Clerk Kristy Nease managed to cut her budget for 2022-23. Budgets seeking to maintain the status quo in the new year include Sessions Court, Trustee’s Office and Register of Deeds. The Election Commission Office did not ask for a salary increase but did request additional funds to cover the two elections that will be held in the new fiscal year.
“Overall our expenses are up, but they are up pretty much the amount we need. This leaves us with a negative fund balance of $103,000,” McGaha said. The big thing we need to look at is the raises, but I’m going to call it a cost-of-living raise.”
Clay Blazer, CLB chairman and committee member, said Social Security recipients received a 5.9% COLA (cost-of-living adjustment) for 2022, according to the Senior Citizens League, but that figure has already fallen short of what was needed due to inflation. He suggested that the committee look at a 5% salary increase “across the board” to avoid any friction between departments.
“I feel like we need to attempt to bring everyone even,” Blazer said. “I think it's a liability to provide some with raises and not all. Anyone that turned in for an individual raise we need to look at that as well.”
The County Sheriff and Fire Chief have submitted requests that feature salary increases, but they are based on employee rank and not an overall increase of 5%.
Despite the budget deficit, committee member Rich Lloyd asked McGaha to produce a budget that featured a 6% salary increase for employees. He noted that the county would still be short of what employees really need. Lloyd additionally requested budget options with 3% and 4% raises for employees.
The county is susceptible to the same inflationary issues as regular citizens, which has caused departments to seek more funding for everyday items. Office supplies, fuel and maintenance have all led to increased line items.
McGaha has projected greater income in terms of sales tax figures but remains skeptical given the current economic circumstances.
“I have increased the budget for sales tax because it has been coming in really well,” McGaha said. “You can see in the last two years about $700,000 for the General Fund. I still didn’t want to take it up to that number just in case. With inflation the way that it’s going and housing the way it’s going, I’m just really worried that at some point the bottom is going to fall out of all of this. I don’t want to over budget for revenue, but I did increase it some because it looks like it's coming in pretty steadily, more so than what we budgeted for previously.”
McGaha has also budgeted for a slight increase in revenue from hotel and motel taxes and rafting fees.
Even with the projected increases in revenue there is a shortfall at this point. The committee will examine each portion of the county budget over the coming weeks to find the necessary dollars to balance the General Fund.
Several department heads will come before the committee to discuss their individual requests. Representatives from the Highway Department, Recreation Department, Landfill, Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, Emergency Management Agency, Economic Development Commission and School System will meet with the committee over the next month plus. Committee members will meet once again on Monday, April 18 at 4 p.m. in the Chancery Courtroom of the Courthouse Annex.
