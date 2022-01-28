The regular season for elementary basketball has come to a close and the Lady Parrotts and Parrotts of Parrottsville Elementary have take the season crowns.
Both squads finished the season with marks of 32-0. It has been a sustained run of dominance by both programs.
This is the second straight season the Lady Parrotts have finished with a perfect record. They hope to make it a repeat performance as they look to lock up another tournament title when play kicks off.
The regular season ended with a visit to Cosby to battle the Eagles and Lady Eagles.
The Lady Parrotts were first to take the court and they hit the ground running. First quarter action saw Kate Kickliter knock down three 3-pointers, which totaled half of the team’s points scored in the period.
Ella Hicks would hit a three for the Eagles, but Parrottsville jumped out to an early 18-5 lead after one. Second quarter play wasn’t of much benefit to either team as the scoring was kept to a minimum.
Parrottsville’s Javin Campbell had the most productive quarter of any Lady Parrott with five points. She would knock down one shot from long range for her first three of the game. The Lady Eagles were held scoreless and went to the locker room down 25-5.
When action picked up in the second half Parrottsville continued to push on offense in an attempt to put the game away. Multiple Lady Parrotts recorded baskets in the period and cashed in at the charity stripe.
The Lady Eagles’ offense would stumble once again as they failed to reach double digits scoring. Aden Heatherly would hit her first basket of the game and follow it with a two made free throws.
Parrottsville’s lead was almost insurmountable as the went to the fourth quarter up 37-10. The Lady Parrotts would add eight point to their total in the final minutes of play. Kickliter would hit her final two point basket of the evening to record a team leading 13 points. Cosby would post another five points to their total in the final frame.
PARROTTSVILLE (45): Kate Kickliter 13, Brookelyn Clevenger 12, Javin Campbell 5, Blakelyn Clevenger 4, Cee Gee McNealy 4, Hailee Hartsell 4, Kadence Watson 2, Mallory Nease 1.
COSBY (15): Katey Moore 5, Ella Hicks 4, Aden Heatherly 4, Zaylie Spencer 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 49, COSBY 19 (BOYS)
The Parrotts picked up where the Lady Parrotts left off in their matchup against the Eagles. Their defensive pressure was intense and scoring frequent as they claimed a 30 point victory. Devin Caldwell and Dylan Fox led the team in scoring with nine points each.
The second quarter was the most productive for the Parrotts as they put a 20 spot on the scoreboard. That effort helped them take a 30-8 lead into the locker room at the half.
Cosby offensive woes continued as Parrottsville followed their same game plan of pressure, pressure, pressure. The Eagles would be limited to just three points in the third quarter.
Parrottsville would coast in the fourth quarter and only post nine points over the final six minutes of play.
PARROTTSVILLE (49): Devin Caldwell 9, Dylan Fox, 9, Eli Roberts 7, Daniel Price 6, Vincent Steinbacher 4, Waylon Fox 4, Logan Bowlin 3, Colton Sane 3, Madden Hamilton 2, Jackson Watts 2.
COSBY (15): Drake Woodson 4, Oaklynn Cameron 4, Parker Ford 4, Dusty Lane 3, Aiden McGaha 2, Ethan Caldwell 2.
GRASSY FORK 40, CENTERVIEW 19 (GIRLS)
The Lady Ravens protected their home court Monday evening as they welcomed in the Centerview Lady Falcons. Kate Raines led the charge for Grassy Fork with 16 points in the game. A total of seven Lady Ravens recorded points in the scorebook.
A strong first quarter set Grassy Fork up for success. They dominated Centerview 11-2 with Ripley Groat and Raines combining for 10 points in the period. The second period was much of the same as the Lady Falcons continued to knock down shots. The majority of their points came from the charity stripe as they took a 20-8 lead into the locker room at the half.
Second half play kicked off Raines continuing her assault on offense. She hit her second 3-pointer of the game in the opening minutes of the quarter. Grassy Forks’ lead had grown to 20 by the end of the third. Raines hit her final 3-pointer of the contest in the fourth period to close out the game.
GRASSY FORK (40): Kate Raines 16, Bella Stanton 6, Ripley Groat 6, Kinnlea Norwood 4, Paislee Clark 4, Stella Raines 2, Katie Murray 2.
CENTERVIEW (19): Kylie Vinson 9, Amelia Ellison 4, Emma Calfee 2, Josie Shaver 2, Vanessa Fox 2.
GRASSY FORK 51, CENTERVIEW 34 (BOYS)
Cruz Coggins carried the Ravens to a victory over against the Falcons. He had 21 points in the 51-34 win. Coggins knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the opening frame to go along with a two point basket. Cooper Davis also had a big game for the Ravens and hit two shots before the end of the period.
Grassy Fork took a 14-6 lead after the first quarter of play. Centerview’s offensive struggles continued in the second quarter as they could only muster two points. Grassy Fork took advantage of the situation and posted 11 points behind another strong quarter by Davis.
Grassy Fork went into the locker room with a 25-8 lead.
The real play started in the second half. It became a back and forth affair as both teams posted 26 points in the final two quarters. The lead the Ravens had had the half proved to be too much to overcome.
GRASSY FORK (51): Cruz Coggins 21, Cooper Davis 13, Draiden Sneed 6, Austin Gorrell 4, Elias Reed 3, Eli Gilliam 2, Asher Faison 2.
CENTERVIEW (34): Jude Oliva 8, Coulter Oliva 7, Christian Cole 7, Dylan Turner 6, Logan Helton 6.
BRIDGEPORT 56, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 30 (GIRLS)
The Bridgeport Lady Rockets rolled in to Smoky Mountain’s gym Monday evening to do battle with the Lady Bears. It was a big team victory to prepare Bridgeport for the upcoming Elementary Basketball Tournament.
Ava Wheeler led the Lady Rockets in scoring with 18 points. Bridgeport nearly dealt a knock out blow in the first quarter after scoring 22 points. The Lady Bears only posted two points in the opening six minutes of play. The onslaught continued in the second quarter as Wheeler posted six more points in the period. Kennadee Langford knocked down her first three of the game and Mattise Bible chipped in five points just before the half. Bridgeport held a 38-10 lead as the two teams went into the locker room.
The third quarter was more of the same for the Lady Rockets as Mia Thacker put her stamp on the game. She would score half of the 12 points posted by Bridgeport in the period. Alyssa Susalla tried her hardest to keep Smoky in contention. She had eight points in the second qaurter and added 11 in the second half. Her efforts and the teams were not enough despite a 13 point final frame.
BRIDGEPORT (56): Ava Wheeler 18, Emma Potter 11, Kennadee Langford 9, Mattise Bible 7, Mia Thacker 6, Haley Webber 3, Ariana Mendez 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (30): Alyssa Susalla 19, Kassie Davis 4, Azariah Spurgeon 4, Lily Rich 2, Jacey Ball 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN 55, BRIDGEPORT 53 (BOYS)
The final game of the regular season for Smoky Mountain and Bridgeport may have been one of the best games of the elementary season. Two players went head to head and matched one another point for point.
Christian Walsh scored 30 in Smoky’s victory, but not to be outdone was Bridgeport’s River Shropshire who scored 31. The two players battled all game long with most of their scoring being done over the final three quarters of the game.
Bridgeport managed to take a 25-23 lead at the half. Walsh and Shropshire really caught fire in the second half of play. Walsh would drop 17 over the final two quarters and Shropshire would score 21. Brody Stooksbury’s assistance proved to be the difference maker for the Bears as he scored 11 points to back Walsh’s efforts. A future matchup between the two teams would be an interesting one if they manage to meet one another in the upcoming tournament.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN(55): Christian Walsh 30, Brody Stooksbury 11, Tucker Whaley 7, Ezra Spurgeon 6, Daniel Reece 1.
BRIDGEPORT (53): River Shropshire 31, Braxton Kyker 7, Seth Miller 6, Ethan Bradshaw 3, Corneleus Carr 3, Jayden Holt 3.
NORTHWEST 21, DEL RIO 9
The Lady Patriots claimed a victory in their final game of the elementary season against the Del Rio Lady Trojans. It was a relatively low scoring game with Northwest taking a 4-2 lead after the first quarter of play.
Del Rio’s offense continued to struggle in the second quarter only posting four points in the period. Northwest more than doubled their total scoring nine points before the half to take a 13-4 lead.
Matters were made worse for the Lady Trojans in the third quarter. They were shutout while the Lady Patriots managed six points before the end of the period.
Northwest could only muster two points in the final quarter and Del Rio outscored them by one posting three points over the final 6 minutes of play.
NORTHWEST (21): Sarah Frazier 9, Hannah Smith 4, Brionna Moll 2, Cecilia Hopkins 2, Alivia McGraw-Ottinger 2, Jaden Moll 2.
DEL RIO (9): Payton Mathes 7, Zoe Jones 2.
NORTHWEST 66, DEL RIO 35
The Patriots of Northwest walloped the Del Rio Trojans on their home court Monday evening, 66-33.
Northwest’s Benito Torres led all scores in the game with 25 points. A big first half secured the victory for the Patriots. They would post 27 in the first quarter and follow that up with 18 points in the second. It was 45-5 Patriots at the half.
Del Rio mounted a comeback in the second half as shot finally started to fall. They would post back-to-back quarters of 14 points over the final two frames and outscore the Patriots 28-21. The first half proved too much to overcome by the team.
NORTHWEST (66): Benito Torress 25, Donovan Campos-Nuci 14, Tyson Sutton 14, Zander Hale 11, Akilles Meyers 2.
DEL RIO (35): Eli Sprouse 9, Zayden Gunter 8, Jayden Rogers 6, Colby Pierce 6, Chance Orr 4, Kade Strickland 2.
