Do you admire beautiful cakes and wish you had the knowledge to create such a work of art? If you have thought this before then UT Extension has a class for you.
Join us to learn the knowledge and skills needed to make a drip cake. A local bakery owner will be conducting the class. Learn how to make icing, learn the drip technique, and take home your creation.
This will be a night you don’t want to miss. Cakes will be decorated Halloween themed.
Class is October 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Newport. You must preregister for the class by October 22. Payment is required to reserve your spot. Space is limited so sign up today. Cost is $55 and includes all materials needed.
Call or visit the UT Extension Office to sign up now, 423-623-7531, 360 E. Main Street, Newport TN, 37821.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.