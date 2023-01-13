NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed two in-house candidates on Thursday for the team’s vacant general manager position.

The team interviewed vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for the position previously held by Jon Robinson, who was fired last month after seven seasons on the job.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.