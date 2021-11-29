Centerview Pre-K
{span}Ms. Michel and Mrs. DeRidder’s Classes{/span}
Dear Santa,
I want a new lunchbox so I can carry lunch in it. And I want a new bicycle, a blue one. And I want a pet dog then I can name it Gatlin, that’s a crazy name. I want magic balls like the ones we have at school. And some bears to count like my school has. Baby Gracie wants baby dolls she likes those and the same toys I have. Momma likes dogs and I know she likes lizards. Daddy likes wallets. He needs a new one, his old one is breaking. Nana does not like dogs, she likes noodles with sauce. Aunt Nessa she likes babies, real babies. She might like one of those. My baby cousin likes sand and lizards and buckets. I will give you turkey to eat and some juice to drink. And some cookies cuz I know you like them and some carrots for the reindeer. You ate them last year and left crumbs. I’m gonna leave the elves chips. They like chips and Doritos are their favorite. I just know that.
Love,
Trevor
Dear Santa,
I want a Ballerina suit and Ballerina shoes—pink ones please. One that has a pink skirt around it. My momma likes chocolate bring her that. Daddy likes candy. I thank he likes peppermint, he might love it. Sara likes spaghetti and meatballs, can you bring her that? Raelynn wants a present with butterfly clothes that are colorful and butterflies all over it. She might like that. Ava wants a Santa toy and it has her name on it. I want Troy to have a new dinosaur cup. He might love that he loves dinosaurs. Freddie I want him to have a new computer just like me. Aunt Tamara I want her to have real reindeer so she can ride it cuz I want her to have that. She might be happy when she gets that. Well, Santa you like Egg Nog to drink? Freddie told me that so I know that’s what you like. You can eat some pumpkin pie when you hungry at my house. Santa you are my favorite human.
Love,
Madilynn
Dear Santa,
I want a toy gun. It’s at the dollar store you got to look everywhere it’s hard to find. Ramon wants a bowing. You know the kind you pull back and it goes. Kinda like Hawkeye in Avengers. Jessie her wants some Reese’s Cups. That’s her favorite and some cookies too. Mark him wants a gun, a real one to shoot animals with. Missy wants chocolate cookies. Granny wants a Christmas tree. She doesn’t have one and her needs one. Tony he likes a doggy. Arianna wants a present with a doggy too. I have been good, Ramon too. I give you a hamburger to eat and some meat too and some juice to drink. My house is square. I mean triangle and it’s gray. I saw your presents when you were there. I was in the bed and I was sneaky. I want some presents and don’t forget Granny. I love you.
Love,
Nicholas
Dear Santa,
Um I want a gun, and a real arrow, and a fake arrow, and a doll set, and a dog playset. And a big jumpoline for Christmas. Some presents are stuck in the sea so you can’t buy good stuff at Christmas. I saw a picture of it on Snapchat my Momma showed me. And I want a kitchen playset. Ellsie she likes giraffes, fake ones and real giraffes. Harper she likes movies and bottles, well she takes sippy cups now. She does. Bryer likes balls. You know basketballs and footballs and stuff. When I get bigger I’m gonna sign up for basketball, you hear me? Bryer is good sometimes and sometimes not good. Harper pitches a fit a lot of times and Bryer too. Ellsie is good and you know I’ve been good. Momma wants a shiny ring for Christmas. She likes shiny stuff. Daddy likes football give him a ball. Bring my cousin Cade a play frog. Mamaw Becky likes chocolate get her some of that. I will give you Santa Claus toys and milk. That’s all. Oh I forgot, I love memory match like they have at school. Can you bring me that too? The super hero kind. And 2 night lights.
Love,
Payslee
Dear Santa,
I want video games. One is Chucky Cheese jumping over leaves. It’s at the videogame store. It’s $20 bucks. I hope you gots that much money. My mommy can give you some money. My sister, Dixie, wants a toy with a stroller with a giraffe in it. Momma wants coffee. Cheese coffee, that’s her favorite. Daddy wants soda with cheese in it. My cousin, Noah, wants a pillow with a bird in it. So he can take it home and give it to his Papaw. I’m gonna give you come cookies with cheese and some broccoli. You love that. Santa you can drink some coffee when your thirsty. Dixie wants pretend coffee too cuz her didn’t have that before. Axle wants a baby a Cocomelon kind. Aiden him wants a giraffe and a bird and some pretend acorns and some squirrels too. I been good at my house and Noah has too. I love you!
Love,
Nash
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur. A yellow one, a T-Rex one. It’s at Wal-Mart, it’s just $6 dollars. And I want a blue dinosaur a long neck one so they can fight each other. I hope they don’t get mad at each other. If they do, I can put them in Daddy’s truck and shut the door. Lincoln wants a fish. Him likes fishes. He likes throwing them in the floor. That’s funny ☺ I don’t know what Sissy wants. But her likes baby dolls. She plays with them. She gives em something to drink. Daddy him likes airplanes. Momma wants an airplane too, probably a pank one. Fat Cat her likes Mountain Dew you can bring her a bunch. I think Fat Cat wants a bunch so she don’t run out. Brantley wants an airplane cuz him not had any gifts. JBug wants a dinosaur like me. Sonja wants a rope to climb, and jump, and go under the rope outside. CeCe wants a cup of tea that’s her favorite. Mamaw likes popsicles. Bring her some from the store. Papaw Chub wants a banana popsicle. I thank him ran out. Santa I’m gonna leave you some chips so you can put them in the milk. You know dip them right in. Daddy does that everyday. I got to tell him to stop eating them cookies. Them are for Santa. I been good, Lincoln too. Nope him doesn’t, him be climbing up the TV. But him still needs a toy. Emily has been good too. Man I forgot about Dana. Her wants some popcorn chicken with ketchup, her likes ketchup. Follow Rock Hill Road that’s where my house is.
Love,
Jayden
Dear Santa,
I want an animal puzzle, a jungle kind. With elephants, giraffes, and zebras. You can buy it at Wal-mart. It’s $100 dollars, that’s a lot of dollars. I want animal legos. And animal action figures too. 100 of them. That’s a lot of animal action figures. Momma needs a happy meal toy and Toy Story one. Daddy wants a Santa toy. Papaw wants a farm toy. I will give you cheeseburgers to eat, it’s my favorite. You can have apple juice to drink. I’m done this is my favorite part.
Love,
Kierian
Dear Santa,
Ummm I want makeup and a dress. And a crown and that’s all. Katelyn wants a remote control robot. I saw it on the TV. Dakota wants a gun. Momma wants a remote control snowman. Daddy he wants to go on a date with Momma with flowers and Daddy gives it to Momma. So he wants flowers for Christmas. Mamaw wanted a robot that can help her and Papaw clean up. Papaw is sick. He’s been throwing up. He ate too much food and got sick. Papaw wanted a remote control doll. I will give you cookies for your and carrots for the reindeers. And milk to drink. I love you!
Love,
Abigail
Dear Santa,
I want a thing that has a car and a balloon to it and you squeeze it. I saw it at Wal-mart. And I want a yo-yo. Harlan he wants a scooter like a skateboard. Daddy wants gummy bears. Momma wants a sandbox. Mimi wants cupcakes. I like cupcakes. Nana wants corn. Mamaw wants a clock. My brother likes clocks too. Papaw wants a book. And I want a book shelf too. So I can put my books in it. I don’t have one. I’ll give you cupcakes to eat like we have for Chelsi’s birthday at school. You can drink water, but I drink Sprite all day. That’s what I like to drink so bring me more of that.
Love,
Levi
Dear Santa,
Umm I want a Spirit set. You know the set with Lucky, Abigail, and Peru. Spirit is the horse with a white pattern on his face and orange all over his body and black on his feet. And I want the horses Shalinda and Boomerang. I have the Spirit movie at my house, it’s my favorite and Madisty and Spirit. Momma wants groceries. Daddy wants chocolate cupcakes when you come to my house. You can drink water at my house too. My bunnies want presents too. They need carrots. I think Fisher wants a new toy gun.
Love,
Chelsi
Dear Santa,
Umm I want a hover board, a pink one. I’m gonna ride it. I need a helmet too. It has feet thang to turn it. Troy him already wroted down what he wants. Do I need to tell you again? I thank he wants a green hoverboard for him’s present. Momma wants more Germ-X’s. Her don’t like buying Germ-X probably. Daddy wants blue Germ-X. Tori wants a baby thang cuz hers gonna have a baby. Madilynn her wants baby dolls at her Daddy’s house. Nanny wants clothes for me and Bubba cuz we’s a running out. Papaw wants some Sprite he likes that. That’s it. My Uncle Thomas prob wants bicycles. You like ice cream? I have a whole lot of ice creams in my refrigerator. You can have juice to drank. That’s all.
Love,
Ava
Dear Santa,
I want a 4-wheeler and a big 4C car. And I want an airplane, a remote control one. Daddy wants a new fan. Momma wants fruit and I like fruit too. Axle wants baby stuff cuz he can’t have big stuff. I gave him my shark stuff and he was driving it. I gave him the remote controller. Santa you can eat hotdogs at my house. I will put em on the TV so you can see them. You probably like Sprite to drink. Payslee likes Barbie dolls. I hope you come. I love you.
Love,
Cade
Dear Santa,
I want a choo choo train set. You have Santa presents and you probably have that and I want one. Mommy her wants a new pot to cook dinner and for Christmas time. Daddy wants a big new TV. Stephanie my aunt her probably wants a new stick to scratch her back. I’ll give you cookies, chocolate ones and some milk to drink. I have been good.
Love,
Patrick
Dear Santa,
Umm I want a remote control Monster Truck, a blue one. It goes over cars and goes vroom, vroom when it goes over them cars. It’s at Wal-mart, it’s $3.00 dollars. I saw it when I was with Hunter. That’s it. River likes baby dolls. Braydon likes camouflage 4-wheeler it’s not a real, it’s a little one. It’s batend. Momma likes cooking stuff so she can cook stuff on the stove. Hers real one. Daddy wants a real 4-wheeler. He sold his other one and he wants a new one for Christmas. Dana wants more tea stuff. Neil he likes 4-wheelers. Tyler likes playstation stuff. He has a girlfriend, Bree. Bree wants a new dog. Tiffany wants a new TV. Jbug likes Barbie dolls like River. Sonja Lee likes McDonald’s food and toys. KayKay wants a nother car, her nother one broke. Kelby wants a new truck. Jayden likes a Nerf Blaster and a remote control monster truck like I want. Emily likes Barbie dolls. Lincoln likes shark cars. CeCe likes another truck cuz her nother one broke. Heather likes sharks in the ocean. Hunter likes a new truck. Jen wants a new phone. My house has got bricks. Don’t act like you don’t know where my house is. You been there before. You remember last Christmas you came. I forgot Crystal. She wants a new white car. Josh would like a new garage. His other one caught on fire and broke. Azlynn likes Barbie dolls. I can give you some hotdogs with ketchup and ranch and BBQ chicken. You can only eat your cookies first then you can eat the hotdogs. You can drink Coke if I’m out of milk. I’m gonna scare you when you wake up. I been good. River has been too, Braydon has been good too. Oh man, what the world, I forgot Papaw Chub. He wants a new truck, a blue one. Mamaw likes a new car. Can I be done with this?
Love,
Brantley
Dear Santa,
Uh I want ice cream things that you put in a cup or in a cone. Ice cream pots for when everybody wants toys. A cop toy too. You know when you ring the bell and Jonah comes. Jonah actually wants a little tiny motorcycle. Not a big one, he could fall down and hurt himself. Only grownups get big ones, not kids. Hannah her wants a chew toy for her to play with. When I giggle her she laughs or when I make a silly noises her laughs too. Momma wants lipstick for her makeup you know for her lips. She wants a black, red one. Daddy he wants a big motorcycle cuz Jonah’s bed door don’t work no more. I want a car toy too that you sit in. I’ll give you cookies and milk you actually love those. Monster cookies and chocolate milk are your favorite. No I mean white milk is your favorite. That’s the kind I drink. I have been good, Jonah sometimes is good. Hannah don’t talk, but she’s been good. Arian wants animal toys.
Love,
Noah
Dear Santa,
I really like dogs. I want a real dog so I can name it Marshmallow. I want makeup too. Fingernail polish so I can paint my nails. Chase likes guns and video games. Momma likes chocolate. Papaw likes basketball. Mamaw likes jewelry. Sissy wants medicine for her headaches. Travis needs new boots, the camouflage kind. I will give you some cookies and milk.
Love,
Bailey
Dear Santa,
I want a 4-wheeler. Actually two, 4-wheelers. I need 2 so I can get one and Cade can get one. I want a blue one. Bubba wants a Nerf gun. Grady wants a fireman toy. Reed wants a Spiderman toy. Momma I’m thinking she wants a memory match game so she can play with me. Daddy maybe wants a big 4-wheeler. Daegan wants a game too. Paw him wants new boots. Mamaw wants a basketball court, a baby one. Christi wants memory match too. Josh wants a new car. I give you cookies to eat and milk to drink. I’m done.
Love,
Corbin
Dear Santa,
I want a T-Rex and Jiganosaurus. It’s at the store. And I want an Anklosaurus and a Stegosaurus and I want something else. I want 3 sleepy dog blasters. It makes everyone sleepy. I need those. I sawed a video of it. It was at Wal-mart. Chevy always wanted glasses. Lyla wants mermaid toys. She wrote for you Santa and told Momma about it. Momma don’t need toys. Momma needs a new computer. Daddy needs a new computer too. Gary needs real guns. So he can get the fox. Mamaw needs a new phone, her old phone broke. Papaw he needs him a chicken trap to get the bad chicken. I will give you bacon to eat. You like that all the time. Pappy and Grammy need a new stove and a new table, and a new yarn for Dobby and Zoomer. They always wants the yarn. Fess wants a toy yarn. Mrs. Angie wants a new car. A green and rainbow color car. Can we finish this now? I’m done.
Love,
Gatlin
Dear Santa,
It’s me again. I can’t let Christmas go by without writing you a letter. I want to thank you for the white Christmas we had last year. I can’t tell you the last time I remember having a white Christmas. It was absolutely beautiful. I hope you let someone else enjoy it this year. We had enough last year lol I hope you are staying healthy and dressing warmly. We can’t have you getting sick before Christmas Eve you have an important job. Too many kids are counting on you! Let’s get to the reason I am writing you. I want to ask you to send each and every student in my class something special this Christmas. Seeing their smiles on Christmas is what it is all about. Don’t forget all the other students at Centerview Elementary. Give them all something special this Christmas. Teachers and Staff need something as well. They have all earned a special if this Christmas. Don’t forget Mrs. DeRidder and her family. They deserve something special this Christmas. I heard that Mrs. DeRidder loves the Twisted Peppermint scent from Bath and Body Works. I’m sure she would be happy with anything in that scent. I have one wish this Christmas that I would love to have. Just one. I really want a leather cover for my Happy Planner. I can’t function without my planner and this cover would help protect it. This is what I would love to have this year. Only after you give everyone else something first. Then if you have a little extra money you can wrap a leather planner cover up for me. Preferably in the pale mint, turquoise, or lilac colors. Monogrammed with my first name. If you wanted to put something in my stocking I love candles, scented hand sanitizers from Bath and Body Works, and chapstick. Dunkin Donuts gift card would be something else you could add. I love my Dunkin’!!! Thank you Santa! Merry Christmas, I promise to leave you some banana pudding in my fridge and I’ll have coffee available when you come to my house.
Love,
Ms. Michel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.