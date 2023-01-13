Vols UK 1

Zakai Zeigler and the fifth-ranked Vols will take on Kentucky on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Chris Lofton's jersey will be retired at halftime of the game. 

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The fifth-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team is back home for a clash with rival Kentucky this weekend, set to take on the Wildcats on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch Saturday's game on ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) will have the call.

