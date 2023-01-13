KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The fifth-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team is back home for a clash with rival Kentucky this weekend, set to take on the Wildcats on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.
Fans can catch Saturday's game on ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) will have the call.
Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.
Tennessee (14-2, 4-0 SEC) notched its fifth straight win—and 25th straight inside Thompson-Boling Arena—Tuesday against Vanderbilt, pulling away in the second half for a 77-68 victory over the Commodores. Santiago Vescovi and Julian Phillips tied for the team lead with 15 points apiece, while Zakai Zeigler had seven points and nine assists.
The Vols' 25 straight home wins now stand as the third-longest home win streak in the nation.
Tennessee is also riding an impressive streak against SEC opponents. Since last season's loss to Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Jan. 15, 2022, Tennessee has played 20 games against SEC opponents—posting a 19-1 record in those contests. That stretch includes two wins over the Wildcats, one in Knoxville and one in Tampa during the SEC Tournament.
Following Saturday's rivalry matchup, Tennessee hits the road twice next week—first at Mississippi State on Tuesday. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
RIVALRY RECHARGED
• Since Rick Barnes' arrival on Rocky Top (2015), the border rivalry with the Kentucky Wildcats has been recharged in a major way.
• Barnes has led the Volunteers to a 10-7 overall record against the Wildcats, including at least one win in each of the last seven seasons.
• Since current UK coach John Calipari has been in Lexington, Tennessee is the only program to have logged wins over Kentucky for seven straight seasons.
• Tennessee is the first program to defeat Kentucky at least once for seven straight seasons since the Vols beat the Wildcats in seven straight years from 1979-85. Alabama managed an eight-year win streak over UK from 1978-85. The Vols could match that this season.
• Spanning the first seven years of the Barnes era at UT, the Vols are 5-2 against Kentucky in Knoxville, 3-4 vs. the Cats in Lexington and 2-1 against UK in neutral-site clashes at the SEC Tournament.
CHRIS LOFTON: BORN IN KENTUCKY, MADE A LEGEND IN TENNESSEE
• Chris Lofton, the SEC's All-Time 3-Point King, becomes UT's fifth men's basketball player to be permanently honored in the Thompson-Boling Arena rafters. He joins Bernard King, Ernie Grunfeld, Allan Houston and Dale Ellis.
• A native of Maysville, Kentucky, Lofton suited up for the Volunteers from 2004-08 and scored 2,131 career points—the fourth-most in program history.
• Lofton was recruited and signed by Buzz Peterson and played his final three seasons under Bruce Pearl.
• Lofton's 431 career made threes remain an SEC record and ranked third in NCAA Division I history at the time of his departure from Tennessee.
• Despite undergoing cancer treatments between his junior and senior years, Lofton authored a senior campaign that earned him a spot on the 2008 Wooden All-America Team. He completed his degree in 2010.
• Look for several noteworthy names to be in attendance Saturday to witness Lofton's banner raising.
CONTEXTUALIZING TENNESSEE'S SUCCESS VS. UK UNDER BARNES
• From 1995-2015—a period that spanned the tenures of six UT head coaches—Tennessee's record against Kentucky was a combined 9-33, including a 7-26 mark against ranked UK squads.
• The Vols under Rick Barnes are 10-7 vs. Kentucky over seven seasons, with a 9-5 record against ranked UK teams.
• For five of UT's Barnes-era wins over the Wildcats, Kentucky was ranked in the top five of the AP Top 25.
