NEWPORT—Lack of available ambulances in emergency situations has been an ongoing issue for First Call Ambulance for years. That specific problem led members of the county First Responders Association, Newport Medical Center and County Legislative Body to craft a new contract that meets the needs of the county. First Call was awarded that contract, which calls for additional ambulances and a BLS (Basic Life Support) truck. That contract is set to take effect on July 1, but members of the public are currently still suffering from the low number of ambulances serving the community.
Sherrell Shults came before the Public Safety Committee this week to discuss an incident involving his wife that occurred on May 18, just days before the new contract was awarded to First Call.
His wife, who suffers from heart problems and dementia, suffered a heart attack, according to Shults, and was taken to Newport Medical Center’s emergency room. She was stabilized but needed transport to a hospital in Knoxville for additional treatment. Issues arose later that evening when an ambulance was not available for transport. Shults and his family made the decision to take his wife by car after he was told it would be several hours before an ambulance would arrive.
Shults said that information became available to him around 10 p.m. that evening after First Call notified the hospital it would be the 7 a.m. shift change before more units would be in service to assist his wife. He was shocked to hear that it would be that long before his wife could receive the transport she needed in a dire situation.
“I said that is unacceptable. How can this happen in an emergency situation,” Shults said. “If it had been real bad we would have lost whoever was there. Eight to 10 hours to get an ambulance in an emergency, what’s wrong? There’s something wrong somewhere, and somebody dropped the ball in my opinion.”
First Call representatives and Newport Medical CEO Scott Williams were in attendance for the meeting but could not divulge certain information due to HIPPA laws. Williams said the information on the wait time came to the hospital closer to 12:30 a.m. or 1 a.m. and noted that the patient was stable, but she still needed transport in a more timely fashion. Shults said he was left with no other option but to take his wife to Knoxville in his own car.
“I said what if I take her in my private auto,” he said. “They told me I could do that but the room that was already setup would be void. You won't have a room and won’t be able to go through the emergency room directly. That was the chance I had to take.
“I have nothing against the emergency room up here, because they did what they could do. I talked with my kids and we agreed to put her in the car and take her to Knoxville. If this had been a bigger emergency, or if she needed an IV, what would I have done? This has got to change.”
Shults said the county may have a new contract set in place but said more needs to be done in the interim until it takes effect. He said he would keep pressing the issues until the problem is solved.
“We’re talking about spending $40 million, $50 million, or $60 million on a justice center to build a hotel for the convicts. I think that's bull crap when you can’t even have an ambulance to haul somebody to the emergency room. I’m going to be back here until something changes. I don’t care if we have to buy our own ambulances or do whatever it takes. This can’t happen, because someone’s life is going to be lost if we have these kinds of incidents going on.”
Williams spoke on the new contract saying that all of the measures taken should help alleviate the problems that First Call is facing. He said Newport Medical is limited in the services they can provide due to the lack of a cath lab (catheterization laboratory) or heart surgeons. Williams told the committee the hospital did everything in its power to stabilize the patient for transport.
Public Safety Committee chairwoman Gayla Blazer asked Williams if this was an emergency situation, to which he replied it was. He said that the new contract will mitigate the issue of lack of ambulances but noted that it will be an issue regardless of the number serving the county.
“Yes, it’s an emergency. We stabilized the patient when they arrived in an emergency, so if you look at it, they weren’t unstable at the time, but we still needed to get them transported,” Williams said. “In reviewing the case, we did have a stable situation but needed to get them down for transport. The new contract coming into play in July has addressed a lot of these issues and this is part of the reason we asked the new contract be structured like it is. One, so we have more availability of ambulances, and two, if they could not transport within a reasonable amount of time we would have another choice.
“There’s going to be times whether you have two ambulances or seven, where none of them are going to be available. The reality is looking at the time that they are unavailable.”
Rob Webb, Tennessee Vice President of Operations at Priority Ambulance, the parent company of First Call, said the service is already trying to comply with the new contract but decisions were made that night to keep the only available ambulance in service in case of emergency calls. At least two other 911 calls were made after 12:30 p.m. that required an ambulance to respond to the incidents.
“The last thing we want is for you to have a citizen come in and complain about the ambulance service. We had two ambulances on staff that night, which is the current contract,” Webb said. “We had three on duty, and one suffered a pretty serious medical emergency on duty that went to your ER, which is out of our control. We had dropped to two ambulances, and as most of you know, and even though we don’t have to, we’re staffing three. We have four on today and four scheduled tomorrow. We are trying to already comply with the contract even though we’re not under it yet.
“The last thing we want is a delay out of your hospital; however, with only the two ambulances available the supervisor had to make a decision. The call came to us at 1:20 something in the morning. We got another call at 2:13 that said the patient had elected to go by car.
“In that 40 something minute time frame that we heard the decision was made to go by car, it wasn’t like we weren’t trying to go, but the decision was do we take our only ambulance available to the community and send it to the hospital where the patient is stable or leave it here available for an emergency. In that situation I feel very strongly they made the right call. None of us want this happening, and when we can get our staffing where it needs to be I think you’ll see that go away.”
First Call is working with Newport Medical’s emergency room director to implement a system that is already being used by Jefferson County’s hospital. The A, B, C, D system would diagnose patients based on the severity of their case and allow First Call to respond as needed.
In an A scenario the patient is treated like a 911 call where they are crashing and need immediate attention. B would be a case where a patient is stable but still needs transport, C is come when the next ambulance is available and D is a discharge or release to a patient’s home or nursing facility.
Williams told the committee that in the case of Shults’ wife, the situation was at least a B+. Blazer continued to push for answers as to why the decision was made to tell the patient’s family it would be several hours before an ambulance would become available. Webb said First Call should have calculated the time of the other calls and immediately left for the hospital when the other of the two units became available.
Committee members sought more answers as to why this issue occurs in the county. Commissioner Forrest Clevenger took a more stern tone in his remarks saying that little has been done to help those in need despite the promises of First Call.
“This is being glossed over, and it’s the same thing that’s been going on for four damn years since we’ve been in office,” he said. “It gets glossed over, we get told it’s going to be corrected and nothing gets fixed. I’ve got no less than four phone calls this week. I understand sometimes you’re going to have an ambulance and sometimes you're not, but these instances like this are unacceptable.
“Whoever made that decision made the wrong damn decision, and I want somebody to say they made the wrong decision or a bad choice by saying it would be 7 a.m. When I made the motion to give you all this contract I also told you if we keep getting phone calls I’ll make another motion to pull that contract and put it out to rebid. I guarantee it will be seconded. We need to be doing better now.”
He further added that it's almost like Cocke County seems cursed to have bad service when looking at what is provided to surrounding counties. Webb responded to Clevenger by saying the company is suffering from a lack of employees, which keeps them from having an adequate number to staff shifts. He hopes that will not be an issue as two more employees dedicated to Cocke County should receive their certification in the coming weeks.
“My goal is that we fix these things so you don’t have to have this gentleman come before this group. We are honestly trying. This is a very difficult place, and I don’t know why,” Webb said.
“I have managed ambulance services all over the country. Cocke County has always had a reputation of being difficult for an EMS company. We’ve got some good people, some great employees, but there is a culture here that we have to change. We’re going to do our best to do that. We can’t change it overnight but are doing our best. One of our biggest problems right now is finding people. We have put out a $10,000 sign on bonus for paramedics, a $5,000 sign on bonus for EMTs, we’re paying our employees $2,500 if they can recruit us a paramedic.
“We’re eight full-time people short right now, and with a staff of 22 in our plan that is a big deal. We’re missing over a third of our staff. It’s not that we didn’t want three ambulances on that night. My goal is July 1 we have a full staff.
Mayor Crystal Ottinger spoke on the abundant resources that were described by Priority Ambulance once they absorbed First Call under their umbrella. She said those very things were part of the reason why commissioners agreed to award the company the new contract. Ottinger asked why more wasn’t done on the morning in question to utilize the resources at First Call’s disposal.
“Part of everything we’ve heard since Priority took over is that you have resources available to us that we didn’t, and that’s why we should contract with you. What did you all do? Did you try to get Priority ambulances that weren’t tied up on calls? I know you’re not in a contract, but there is also an oath of doing what’s right. Why was nothing done to use those resources that we’ve heard about?”
Webb told the mayor that ambulances have been pulled from Knoxville on multiple occasions to assist calls in Cocke County, but at night those resources dwindle as only one ambulance is available to service that region. Jefferson County is also an option but often calls on Cocke County to help with additional calls, which further stresses an already fragile system.
“The industry right now is in trouble,” Webb said. “We can’t find people, nobody wants to go into it and law enforcement is experiencing some of the same things. We’re doing everything we know to hire more people.”
First Call is currently seeking to hire individuals from Cocke County and will cover all expenses associated with training. Priority Ambulance will hold an interest session in Newport for its 911 operation on Monday, June 20 at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. To attend, those interested should apply online at https://www.priorityambulancetn.com/careers/, and a hiring manager will reach out to confirm your interview time.
Ottinger stressed that although it may seem as if many options are at their disposal, First Call doesn’t have backup plans for when ambulances from other counties aren’t available or mutual aid is unobtainable.
Webb said the two individuals currently finishing the training program will be crucial to the company’s operations in the coming weeks. They will be needed to help First Call meet the requirements of the new contract on July 1.
“We’re banking on those two that’s in this class to fill that BLS unit that we’ll staff Monday through Friday,” Webb said. “This is the truck we would use for making discharges home or discharges to the nursing home, keeping your ALS (Advanced Life Support) ambulance available for emergencies. We’re trying mayor, and I am hoping to be able to stand up here and tell you we did it.”
The meeting adjourned leaving committee members and county officials with more questions than answers. Williams said he would be able to release more information concerning the call times if agreed upon by Shults. First Call also has documentation and logs from the morning the incident occurred, which the county has also requested.
Moving forward, the staffing numbers for First Call will be reported to E911 every morning at the beginning of the 7 a.m. shift. The county will be able to monitor those numbers to ensure that adequate staffing is available and First Call is in compliance with the new contract.
