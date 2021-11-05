COCKE COUNTY—Members of the Redistricting Committee met Thursday evening to review recommended changes to county commission district boundary lines.
They approved the modifications that became necessary based on the county’s population changes from the 2020 Census.
Census data shows the county had a total population of 35,999 residents in 2020. The optimum population of each district based on that data is 5,142 residents. With the slight changes made by the committee, districts one through seven now have a total population of 5,299, 5,202, 5,087, 5,078, 5,202, 5,034 and 5,097 respectively.
The population summary from the 2020 Census showed that County Commission District 6 had gain population to fall within the allowable deviation and that County Commission District 4 had to lose population to fall within the acceptable range.
The entire Green Acres Drive area will now move into District 6, as well as portions of Lower English Creek Road between the Green Acres and Golf Course neighborhoods. Portions of Golf Course Road, Golf Club Drive and Timber Trail that are currently in District 4 will now move into District 6.
Areas within the Newport City Limits near Lowe’s that were in County District 4 will now be part of District 6 as well. The changes ensure that all city residents live within either County District 6 or County District 7 as traditionally intended.
Another change approved by the committee moved the Houston Valley area into District 1. The Houston Valley voting precinct will now be merged with the Del Rio voting precinct.
Absorbing Houston Valley into District 1 eliminates the need of having two separate precincts at the Del Rio School polling place, saving resources and protecting voter privacy during low turnout elections.
To balance the population for the addition of Houston Valley to District 1, parts of the Log Church Road and Bat Harbor Road areas will move from District 1 into District 2 and vote at Bridgeport School, particularly the east side of Bat Harbor Road and south of Log Church Road.
The plan for each district will now go before the full County Legislative Body (CLB) for their approval. Josh Blanchard, Administrator of Elections, said each district falls well below the average deviation that is required by the state.
“I’m pleased with the progress the Redistricting Committee was able to make and the consensus we had,” Blanchard said. “I’m looking forward to our maps going to the full CLB on November 15. There were very little changes throughout the whole county and our population deviations are where they need to be.
“Following the CLB’s vote and the approval by the comptroller, the Election Commission is ready to review the precinct boundary lines within the districts to hopefully do some things to help based on feedback we’ve received from voters throughout the years.”
The election commission plans to address multiple areas, including, but not limited to, the Grassy Fork/Del Rio precinct line near Ravens Branch Road and Bull Mountain, the Bridgeport/Long Creek/Parrottsville precinct lines near Neddy Mountain, and the Edgemont precinct line near Edgemont School.
