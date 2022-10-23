Dr. Emily Eisenhower-Baxter

Dr Emily Eisenhower-Baxter

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

NEWPORT — Dr. Emily Eisenhower-Baxter with VisionSource of Newport has been named president of the Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians (TAOP) for 2023. She was sworn into office at TAOP’s Annual Congress: Mountains and Moonshine, which was held in Gatlinburg Oct. 13-16.

The VisionSource staff was in attendance for the ceremony and to support Eisenhower-Baxter as she stepped up to take over the presidential duties of the organization.

