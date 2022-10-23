NEWPORT — Dr. Emily Eisenhower-Baxter with VisionSource of Newport has been named president of the Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians (TAOP) for 2023. She was sworn into office at TAOP’s Annual Congress: Mountains and Moonshine, which was held in Gatlinburg Oct. 13-16.
The VisionSource staff was in attendance for the ceremony and to support Eisenhower-Baxter as she stepped up to take over the presidential duties of the organization.
At only 31, Eisenhower-Baxter has become the youngest female president in the history of TAOP, and the second youngest president of the organization. Her fellow VisionSource optometrists Dr. Kurt Steele and the late Dr. Jeff Foster both served as TAOP president.
Eisenhower-Baxter joined Vision Source of Newport in May 2017. A Newport native, she attended Newport Grammar School and Cocke County High School then graduated Summa Cum Laude from East Tennessee State University in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry and a minor in public health before going on to graduate Cum Laude from the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.
“Becoming president of the Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians is the greatest accomplishment of my professional life. TAOP represents more than 600 optometric physicians in Tennessee, and I hope to strengthen the relationships of those physicians to better serve the public,” she said.
“I am honored to serve my profession at the state level to continue to promote the highest quality of eye health and vision care of the residents of the state of Tennessee,” Eisenhower-Baxter said.
