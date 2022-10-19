VA

While the VA continues to improve services to Veterans there are still potholes in the process.

FILE PHOTO

The more I discover about the PACT Act and how it will affect veterans and their families, I continue to run across information about the scams that it has created. I also found that veterans who have filed claims since the VA started taking claims for eight illnesses faced by those stationed at Camp Lejeune had them mishandled, read on.

In March 2017, VA established a presumption of military service connection for eight illnesses related to veterans’ illnesses. These conditions are adult leukemia, aplastic anemia and other myelodysplasia syndromes, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, multiple myeloma, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and Parkinson’s disease.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.