The more I discover about the PACT Act and how it will affect veterans and their families, I continue to run across information about the scams that it has created. I also found that veterans who have filed claims since the VA started taking claims for eight illnesses faced by those stationed at Camp Lejeune had them mishandled, read on.
In March 2017, VA established a presumption of military service connection for eight illnesses related to veterans’ illnesses. These conditions are adult leukemia, aplastic anemia and other myelodysplasia syndromes, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, multiple myeloma, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and Parkinson’s disease.
With the passage of the PACT Act, the list now includes bladder cancer, breast cancer, esophageal cancer, female infertility, hepatic steatosis, kidney cancer, leukemia, lung cancer, miscarriage, multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, neurobehavioral effects, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, renal toxicity, and scleroderma. I had been saying this legislation will affects thousands, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) expects that number to be in the millions.
The legislation was signed this Aug. 11 and the VA has shared how these claims are already overwhelming the process to apply for benefits and compensation. It says in the following release that I am sharing, it is expediting the application process. After all the good news I will be offering an OIG report on how the VA has screwed up Camp Lejeune claims for the original eight presumptives.
THE GOOD
What’s happened since Aug. 10: How the PACT Act is already helping Veterans:
The PACT Act is a historic new law that will help VA provide health care and benefits to millions of toxic-exposed veterans and their survivors. Since President Biden signed the PACT Act into law, VA has been hard at work implementing this landmark bipartisan legislation—and veterans have already begun to apply for the benefits they’ve earned and deserve.
Veterans are applying for the PACT Act benefits they deserve:
The day after the PACT Act was signed into law, veterans set an all-time record for filing online disability compensation claims. Since the PACT Act was signed, veterans have filed more than 200,000 total claims—an increase of more than 21% over the same period last year. And to date, VA has already received more than 70,000 PACT Act-related claims from veterans since Aug. 10.
Thousands of veterans participated in toxic exposure screening pilot:
As a part of the PACT Act, VA will begin providing five-minute toxic exposure screenings to all veterans enrolled in VA health care. On Sept. 6, VA began a pilot of this program—screening 13,380 veterans across 12 medical centers over a two-week period, and finding a 37.4% concern of exposure among those veterans. These results will help VA make toxic exposure screenings available to all veterans in early November, and more importantly, make sure that VA provides all toxic-exposed veterans with the care they need and the benefits they deserve.
VA expedited the timeline to deliver benefits to veterans as soon as possible:
Instead of phasing-in conditions over the coming years (as outlined in the legislation), the Biden Administration decided to make all conditions in the PACT Act presumptive for benefits as of Aug. 10. It will begin processing these benefits on the earliest date possible, which is January 1.
VA will expand health care eligibility in October:
On Oct. 1, VA will expand and extend eligibility for VA health care for certain veterans of the gulf wars and post-9/11 era. This expansion will increase health care eligibility for hundreds of thousands of toxic-exposed veterans. Additionally, VA has already expanded health care eligibility for certain Veterans of the Vietnam War. More detailed information about this expansion can be found at VA.gov/PACT.
Meeting veterans where they are:
Within minutes of the PACT Act passing the Senate, VA launched VA.gov/PACT—a one-stop-shop website where veterans and their families can learn about the PACT Act and apply for health care or benefits. This website, which is available in English and Spanish, has garnered nearly 2.5 million views to date.
Apply now:
VA encourages veterans and survivors to apply now for the PACT Act-related benefits and care they deserve. All veterans and survivors can go to VA.gov/PACT or call us at 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more about what this legislation means for them.
THE BAD
Rep. Diana Harshbarger’s office sent me a link to the following report. She said she wants to make sure that the Veterans whose claims were mishandled would be able to ensure that if they had been turned down, they could refile. The following is a summary of the report:
On Aug. 25, the VA’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) filed a report: “Improved Processing Needed for Veterans’ Claims of Contaminated Water Exposure at Camp Lejeune.” The document has 42 pages that discusses the OIG’s investigation into how the VA claims offices made decisions on claims of 62,917 Veterans who filed for a Camp Lejeune disability from 2017 to 2021.
Office of Inspector General:
“From August 1953 through December 1987, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry estimated 1 million individuals could have been exposed to contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune, a US military training facility. In March 2017, VA established a presumption of military service connection for eight illnesses related to veterans’ exposure to that contaminated water.
The VA Office of Inspector General conducted this review to determine whether Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) staff followed regulations when processing and deciding claimed conditions potentially associated with contaminated water exposure at Camp Lejeune. Based on a statistical sample, the OIG estimated that staff in VA regional offices across the nation incorrectly processed approximately 21,000 of 57,500 Camp Lejeune-related claims (37 %) from March 14, 2017, through March 31, 2021 (the review period).
The two main errors were prematurely denying claims (17,200) by not sending required letters to veterans requesting evidence needed to document exposure and assigning incorrect effective dates for benefit entitlement (2,300 claims). Approximately 1,500 additional incorrectly processed claims involved technical or procedural errors
Twenty-five VA regional office staff generally made two types of errors: (1) prematurely denying claims (about 17,200 errors) and (2) assigning incorrect effective dates on which entitlement to benefits begins for granted claims (about 2,300 errors). Approximately 1,500 additional incorrectly processed claims involved various other technical and procedural errors.
Premature denial of claims increased the risk that some veterans did not receive the benefits to which they were entitled, and veterans were underpaid at least $13.8 million in benefits over nearly four years because VA regional office staff did not assign the earliest effective date for benefits entitlement.”
Bottom line is that in many cases veterans could have been awarded back pay to the date they filed the claim. The VA promises better training for the staff and consolidating services to the Louisville, Kentucky Regional offices who had the least errors and handled more claims than all the other offices together.
There is nothing in this report that says the VA will reach out to the veterans who had filed claims during 2017 and 2021. While the VA should, and may, reach out to those veterans I suggest you contact the VA or a Veterans Service Officer to follow up on your original claim.
WREATHS FOR COCKE COUNTY
In supporting the Wreaths Across America program, Veterans in Focus has 45 wreaths for families who have private cemeteries and are interested in placing one on their veteran’s grave at no charge this coming December. If the family can afford to make a donation towards the wreath it will help expand the ability to furnish wreaths to those who cannot afford them.
Veterans in Focus and the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation will be set up Nov. 4-6 at the Food City East to take names for our free wreaths and donations to support the 200-plus veterans graves in the Greater Smoky Mountain National Park. We will have more on the times and other information in next week’s column.
Cut off for registration will be Nov. 7, please contact VIF through the information at the end of this column to reserve one. Note: If a church has its own cemetery with veterans, we would be happy to work with them to obtain other wreaths.
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 meets the third Thursday of each month. This month’s meeting will be Oct. 20. There will be a potluck meal beginning at 6 p.m.., and the business meeting beginning at 7 pm. The hall at 148 Pine Street is open on Wednesdays, 9 am to noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. For more information you can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (please leave a message) or Commander David Kenney at 423-623-7420.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran and is the founder of Veterans in Focus. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
