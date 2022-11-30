NEWPORT — Thanksgiving feasts have been devoured and now the Christmas season is officially kicking off. Here is a closer look at upcoming holiday events.
Newport
This Friday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m. the Newport Christmas Parade “Christmas Nights and Magical Lights” will make its way from Debbie’s Drive-In and east along Broadway through downtown until reaching Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.
Staging for the parade will get underway at 4:30 p.m. in 15-minute increments in the parking lot at Cocke County High School (CCHS). Participants will be notified of what time they should be at the parking lot to line up.
Before the parade, Cocke County Christmas in the City will return starting at 4 p.m. Drop by the Cocke County Courthouse for fun and plenty of surprises. Santa will be visiting with children compliments of the City of Newport, and children visiting with Santa will receive a book from C-5.
CCHS Choir will be caroling throughout the downtown area, and several downtown businesses will be opening their doors with hot chocolate, cookies and gift items. Drop by The Avenue, Fruit Jar Alley and Addie and Emma’s to do some Christmas shopping. Empower Cocke County will have a special store for children to shop for their parents. Demcor Inc. will be sponsoring inflatables to give some extra fun for the kids.
The Kiwanis train will be up and running. Resurrection Boxing will have some vendors on hand, and you can learn about what they are doing for the youth of the community. Next door is the Duncan and Greer Center, which will soon be home to Snowbird Coffee Company. Goodwater Vineyards will be set up inside with great gift items and “A Not So Silent Night” featuring live music from the Jeff Anderson Band will be taking place outside.
Del Rio
The Del Rio Christmas Bazaar is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Del Rio School. The event will be offering strictly handmade crafts and homemade foods. There will be live music and hot food. It is a benefit for the Del Rio Volunteer Fire Department in memory of Leslie Gibbens. For information call (423) 487-3161.
Parrottsville
The Parrottsville Ruritan Club will be hosting the annual Parrottsville Christmas Celebration and Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade staging starts at 4:30 p.m. at Parrottsville Elementary School with the parade getting underway at 6:30 p.m. Following the parade, visit with Santa at Parrott-LaRue-Myers Park.
White Pine
White Pine’s annual Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3. Line up for participants begins at 3 p.m. at White Pine School with the parade starting at 4. The parade route ends at the Ruritan Building at 1820 Maple Street with a special guest, Santa.
Dandridge
A cookie crawl is set for Dandridge on Dec. 3. Participating businesses will be handing out cookies from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Dandridge Christmas tree lighting is set for 6 to 6:30 p.m. downtown at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Dec. 9. The children’s choir from Dandridge First United Methodist Church will perform. Christmas carolers, featuring the Dandridge First United Methodist Church adult choir, will perform at the Shoppes at Roper Mansion, Martha’s Market, Dandridge Mercantile and Luna’s Farmhouse starting at 7 p.m.
The Dandridge Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. Line-up will begin at 12 noon at Maury Middle School. There will be Santa visits at the Alleyway Cafe from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. after the parade.
Rudolph’s Road Show
The Cocke County Partnership Chamber of Commerce is accepting submissions for Rudolph’s Road Show up until Dec. 12. Rudolph’s Road Show features a virtual map so you can go for a drive throughout the county to see Cocke County homes and businesses all decked out for the holidays. The light displays will stay up through the end of December. Visit the newportcockecountychamber.com to learn more about the virtual map and how to nominate a home or business.
