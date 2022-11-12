Fuller Potter (1910-1990) is considered one of the major American abstract artists of the 20th century and part of his artistic career was spent here in Cocke County.
His full name was Joseph Wiltsie Fuller Potter Jr. and he was born in New York City of an elite, distinguished background. His father was a broker and a member of the New York Stock Exchange. On Fuller’s family tree could be found a Mayflower pilgrim, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, cousins George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Mrs. Fred Astaire, two Episcopal bishops, the first chief justice of the US Supreme Court, a founder of Princeton University, a president of Union College, a president of Hobart College, a president of Cosmopolitan University and the inventor of the Fuller Iron Cookstove.
Fuller grew up in Manhattan. The family also had a summer home in the Hamptons on Long Island. His elementary studies were at St. Bernard’s School of East 98th Street. Founded in 1904, the school is still operating at the same location. Fuller then attended Groton School, Groton, Massachusetts, which is the alma mater of the Roosevelt clan and is still one of the most exclusive preparatory schools in this country. There, Fuller studied art under Kleber Hall, as well as participating in choir, orchestra and fife/drum corps.
His parents divorced in 1921 and his mother, the former Mary Barton Atterbury, remarried Henry Wainwright Howe, a textile executive. After this, Fuller spent part of his time at the Howe estate in Bedford Hills, NY, about 50 miles north of Manhattan. Mr. Howe was popular in the yachting and social circles, and it was his promotion that elevated figure skating to the level of prominence it has today. Fuller’s mother herself was a champion figure skater and competed at the 1928 Winter Olympics in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Evidently young Fuller was an adventurous sort. In July 1927 President and Mrs. Calvin Coolidge were spending the summer in a lodge in the Black Hills of South Dakota. (In the days before air-conditioning, summers in Washington, DC were very humid and uncomfortable.) The president somehow encountered Cornelius Bliss lll and Fuller, both sixteen years old, who were motoring from New York to Yellowstone National Park and took them back to the Summer White House for lunch. Young Bliss’ father had been Secretary of the Interior. This particular news item appeared in several national newspapers.
From 1929-1931 Fuller was in Paris studying under Andre Lhote (1885-1962), a Cubist painter who did models, portraits, landscapes and still life. In 1932 she studied with Walt Kuhn (1877-1949) of the Art Students’ League. Kuhn was one of the first in the modern art movement. Later study for Fuller was with Thomas Hart Benton (1889-1975), a painter and muralist, who along with Grant Wood and John S. Curry, led the Regionalist art movement.
Fuller, however, was restless, as he was not finding the artistic inspiration he craved and was also seeking adventure. In the fall of 1934 he loaded his car, an old Rolls-Royce, with a tent, camping gear and painting supplies and headed south to the Great Smokies in search of inspiration. He had possibly heard of or maybe even visited the mountains, as his mother Mrs. Howe wintered in Aiken, SC, midway between Columbia, SC and Augusta, GA, where the elite of the northeast maintained winter homes much of the first half of the 20th century.
When Fuller first arrived, he pitched his tent on Big Creek which comes off Mount Guyot through Mount Sterling and empties into the Pigeon at the Waterville powerhouse. He found the local people friendly, and when winter came, he packed up his camping gear, moved down to Hartford and took a room at Mrs. Martha Clark’s boarding house which was located across the street from the post office.
His first paintings were traditional still life and landscapes. By the time he came to Cocke County, he already had oils and black and whites displayed in Manhattan at the gallery of Marie Harriman, the wife of NY Governor Averell Harriman.
In Hartford, Fuller set up a studio in the lodge hall and did paintings of Hartford scenes and portraits of local folks, which he referred to as “types,” puzzling the locals as just what a “type” was. He did dozens of portraits that are now in possession of his family. Sadly, most of them are unidentified. At the end of the winter, he went back to New York, but he found that he missed the mountains and soon returned.
Fuller had another life-altering experience occurred after coming to Cocke County. Meeting Scott Williamson in Hartford on day, he asked if there were any pretty scenes where he lived in the Cane Hollow across the river from Hartford. Scott allowed that there were and he took young Potter to his home. It was there that he first saw Scott’s sister Cindy, a blonde, blue-eyed, slender young girl, and for him it was love at first sight. Fuller took every opportunity to see her and eventually felt comfortable to ask if they might court. Whenever he took her to “the picture show” in Newport, Scott always went along.
It wasn’t long before Cindy’s family could see that there was something more than just an acquaintance between the two, and Fuller soon broached the subject of their desire to get married. Cindy was not quite 16. Her mother wasn’t so shocked because many mountain girls married young. Fuller and Cindy were married in Newport on July 3, 1936, by her brother-in-law Rev. Henry McMillian at the home of Ed and Anna Ogle.
This was news that “went viral.” The marriage was reported in many newspapers across the country — the wealthy scion of New York had married a mountain girl from Tennessee. Fuller soon took Cindy to meet his family in New York, and they received the new member of the family with open arms. The media may have scoffed at the “hillbilly bride,” but in her later years, Cindy recounted that even though the marriage did not last, the Potter family was never anything but nice to her, and even with the difference in background, they never said or did anything to make her feel inferior.
Fuller and Cindy had two children — Benjamin and Mary Barton. For the next few years, the family divided their time between Tennessee and New York. Of course, Fuller’s lifestyle would have been suspect to mountain people, and at that time, communism was considered a grave threat. In the files of ex-Sheriff C.D. Fisher was found letter from an FBI agent telling him of receiving a letter from a Cosby resident saying that Fuller should be investigated because of suspicious activities. Nothing further indicated how Sheriff Fisher responded. Fuller and Cindy divorced in 1941, and Potter was remarried in 1945 to Alice Otis.
Study of Potter’s work in the 1940’s showed it still to be figural but with an avoidance of traditional representation. In 1948 Potter met Jackson Pollock and by 1950, he changed his style of painting totally to abstraction. His was not like Pollock’s with it drips and smears, rubbed with rags and targeted with sand. Potter painted aggressively with a loaded brush. With his graphic skills and mastery of color, he created a mature and personal form of abstraction and was able to move towards his artistic peak.
In 1950, Potter left Manhattan and moved to a farm in Ledyard, Connecticut, and though reclusive and eccentric, he pursued his work with an almost spiritual intensity. Even though his health was failing, those close to him could see that he was still filled with creative energy.
Potter died in 1990 from emphysema and his remains were interred at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. He left hundreds of works in storage on his estate. His son Dan Potter, also an artist, held sales at the estate. What wasn’t bought was burned.
The following editorial appeared in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, October 5, 1936: It is said … he who loseth his life shall find it. The saying has sometimes been tested and found true. Fuller Potter tested it … and found it true. Spurning the life of success that New York could bestow, he went deep into the Big [Great] Smoky Mountains and found there the new life of peace and fullness that he craved and the simple folk who rated him by their simple standards and called him a friend. For good measure, he got a mountain maid and romance. … Even without that, he won a new life for the one that he had lost.
Right here in Cocke County!
