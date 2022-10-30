logo

Welcome to the third month of “countdown to kindergarten,” the awareness program developed by the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition (C-5) to help parents know what is expected of children entering kindergarten and to help those children be prepared for the transition to school. The focus skill for November is all about colors. When entering kindergarten, children need to be able to identify and name frequently seen colors such as red, blue, green, yellow, orange, purple, brown, black, gray, pink and white.

A child’s world is full of color! Learning to identify and name colors, however, is not as clear as black and white. Identifying and naming colors is normally the child’s first abstract concept. Children can’t touch or hold a color, they can only see items that are a certain color. For example, a child cannot touch blue, he or she can only touch a blue block or hold a blue ball. Color is a characteristic that describes an object.

