With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the world this month has witnessed a momentous event. The words of the new Prime Minister said it best – “The end of the second Elizabethan age.” History has recorded the first Elizabethan age and its many social, political and military changes, and it is not hard for many of us who have lived in the second age to recognize its many changes also. It is startling to realize that less than 10% of the world’s population can possibly remember when Queen Elizabeth was not on the throne.
Because of our shared heritage and language, there is a close connection between the United States and Great Britain, despite the fact that we fought each other in two wars long ago. (You may love your siblings now, but did you ever have a “knock-down-drag out” with any of them?) The two countries have stood with each other in times of crises, and even if we still wonder why they “drive on the wrong side of the road,” we would go to their aid again.
The Queen has been to America. She made several visits to this country (1951,1957, 1959, 1976, 1983, 1986, 1989, 1991, 2007, 2010) and sometimes as a part of one of those visits and sometimes privately, she visited Kentucky five times because of her interest in horses. With the exception of Presidents Roosevelt and Johnson, she knew every other President, beginning with Hoover. She did, however, know Mrs. Roosevelt and Mrs. Johnson.
On the 2007 visit the Queen and Prince Philip went to Jamestown, VA to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the first permanent English settlement in America. My family was there the next month and the attendants at the park told us how personable and relaxed the royal couple seemed while touring the archeological site.
Besides the famous people, there are local folks who have had a close encounter with Her Majesty the Queen. This is something unique. When I visited some cousins in England, I learned at that time that they, native Brits, had never seen Queen Elizabeth in person. One had seen the Queen Mother twice and another had seen old Queen Mary. England is roughly the size of Alabama, and it would seem that there would have been enough opportunities to have seen her.
Local resident Mrs. Robin Williams, as a twelve-year old, was a witness to the Queen’s coro-nation in 1953. Her family was in London for three days enroute to Turkey. Her father was with the US Department of Labor and would be helping the Turkish government establish an em-ployment bureau. Their lodgings in London were right on the procession route and they were able to view it from the hotel, above the immense crowds on the street. The hotel gave them little “Union Jacks” to wave. She can still remember the gold coach and how beautiful the young queen looked. For Robin, it was “an experience of a lifetime.”
As a bit of digression, the gold coach was completed in 1762 and has been used at every coronation since George lV. Monarchs have complained how uncomfortable are the rides; Queen Elizabeth described it as “horrible.” It would then be easy to understand why she did not ride in it at the Platinum Jubilee. Instead, as it was pulled through the procession this year, a hologram of archival film footage inside the coach portrayed her as she looked in 1953.
Duay O’Neil was in London in July 1974. He remembers that he was in front of the Welsh embassy when the Carriage Procession with the Queen Elizabeth and the King and Queen of Malaysia passed by. While there were plenty of people along the street, it was not a crushing crowd as is sometimes shown at historic events. As he recalled, the Queen and King were in the first carriage and Prince Philip and the wife of King were in the second carriage.
With digitalized newspaper archives, his memories were confirmed. From London’s Daily Telegraph, July 10, 1974, the section entitled “Court Circular” reported that His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Her Majesty the Raja Permaisuri Agong had arrived the day before at Gatwick Airport where they were met by Princess Margaret. The entourage then boarded a train for a 25-mile ride to Victoria Station where they were met by the Queen, Prince Philip and Princess Anne. All dignitaries were then taken by carriages in a procession of about a half-mile to Buckingham Palace. In all, there were eight carriages and “Court Circular” listed the occu-pants of each one. Princess Anne was in the second carriage with Prince Philip and the Raja. Princess Margaret was in the third carriage. Duay recalls that the Queen was not dressed as “regally” as he thought she might have been.
One soldier in the formation fainted right in front of Duay, probably due to locking his knees in the extreme heat in a wool uniform. The soldier was quickly carried away and another took his place. There was much military presence that day, because of threats of the IRA; they did explode a bomb at the Tower of London on July 17th.
I visited Great Britain and Scotland in July 1976. While there, I made contact with “friends of a friend” who were in London with a study program from Iowa State University. They introduced me to some of the others in the program. As I was travelling alone, it was nice to be with others to do things. One of the girls mentioned having gone to St. Paul’s Cathedral for Sunday services, and the bulletin had announced that on Tuesday, July 27th, the Queen would be there for the service of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George. Hoping I might see the Queen, I made plans to be there.
The Order of Saint Michael and Saint George honors men and women who hold high office or have rendered extraordinary or important non-military service to the Commonwealth or in a foreign country. Every year the order holds a religious service at St. Paul’s.
I was able to unearth my notes from that trip.
I walked to St. Paul’s Cathedral. A crowd was already beginning to gather. The service was for the Order of St. Michael and St. George. It is an annual affair, but the Queen does not always
attend, but luckily for me, this year she did…The police placed the crowd back. I was standing on the side of the steps. On my right was an American couple; it was evident he was the kind that would bore you to death with his home slides.
Before the Queen arrived, all of the dignitaries came dressed in an array of costumes…The Lord Mayor was wearing a red robe with a white ermine cape. He was followed by a man in black with a mink hat and carrying a sword upside down. Up and down the steps were heralders in gold livery. They sounded a fanfare when the Queen’s car came into sight.
Her car was plum-colored and passed within fifteen feet of me. It was quick but I got a good glimpse of her and her smile. I was about 50 feet from where she went up the steps. She was wearing a silver dress with a royal blue velvet robe and a tiara.
This was the Queen’s first public appearance in London after returning from America where her visit was a part of the Bicentennial visiting, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, New York, New Haven, CT and Charlottesville, VA.
I had a camera with me, just an old-fashioned instamatic with no special features. I made a picture of the Queen ascending the steps, but about all that can be seen from the picture is how close I was. I did find a newspaper picture of that event in the London Daily Telegraph.
Kathleen and Raymond Sutton were in Diss, England, about 1985 to visit friends Dorothy Hauser Swanton and husband Don. A nearby fair was to open and the day prior, the Queen and Prince Philip came for a special tour. Attendance was by ticket only, and the Swantons and the Suttons were able to secure them. Kathleen recalls that the royal couple was in a carriage and passed about fifteen feet in front of where she was standing.
Mrs. Beverly Chambers, a lover of hats, once sent Queen Elizabeth a picture of herself in one of her hats and asked if she might have one of the Queen’s old hats. Beverly received a reply from Buckingham Palace complimenting her on her picture but sayings that for security purposes the Queen was unable to distribute any of her personal belongings.
As a better way to connect with her subjects, in 1970 Queen Elizabeth devised the walkabout when in public, speaking to the people and shaking hands (with the lucky ones). Often she is presented with flowers. Marilyn and Rick Carr’s granddaughters, children of their daughter Heather, were lucky. They were living in Great Britain while their father was stationed there. The Queen came by their school and they presented her flowers.
Queen Elizabeth has been one of the most photographed persons in the world, and her face will not soon, if ever, be forgotten. However, the last photographs made just two days before her death are most representative of her throughout her reign: smiling, impeccably dressed and dutiful. Always.
