“Tom, where on Earth do you get all those crazy ideas for a column?”
It’s really strange the way it happens. I get an idea, I grab a pencil and a scrap of paper (any scrap of paper that happens to be anywhere nearby when I am grabbing) and start writing it down.
Because, you see, I know me. I know me better than you know me and I know that I will soon forget even the best idea I ever had! I mean, it could be the menu for world peace or at least, peace in the Middle East and I know that I would soon forget it!
So, as I did my usual thing: get the five quarters and buy a Plain Talk from one of the dispensers scattered all over town and scan the front page. Actually, I am usually headed for the inside pages to see if my column made the cut.
Recently, as I looked through the pages, the phrase that I have used as my title came to mind; “This must have been a slow news week”.
I say, “It came to my mind”; but not to my lip, because I have learned not to say that.
Needless to say, I like having a local newspaper. I have always eagerly grabbed one – to check to see if my name is in the obituaries if no other place! As a kid, I always wanted to write for a newspaper.
I read it all the way through: news, sports, politics, events, attractions, ads, obits, fire and police reports, opinion pieces, and, of course, columns. I don’t get upset when there isn’t much bad news.
So, I looked at the couple of local news pieces (that’s newspaper talk); and a couple of state-wide stories (that’s newspaper talk); and maybe a couple of national articles (that’s . . . well you know); and then, I saw what most of you would call a series of “fillers.”
Those are special interest pieces, or items that might have a little interest in “this” section or “that” section of our little corner of this great big world. I learn a lot of things from these pieces – gardening, home maintenance, how to make apple butter, just a lot of good stuff – all in our local newspaper.
I especially like Ed Walker’s column and am absolutely amazed at the research that he has had to do to churn out such a fascinating bit of writing. I can only imagine that if we were to ask him to comment on Julius Caesar he would have a newspaper clipping in his files somewhere with photographs and everything from the Rome Daily Gazette, dated 55 BC!
Recently, I used a device on you dear readers with a “trick” title: “Mooty Announces Retirement; Replacement Coming Very Soon”; and I cannot believe the numbers of people who commented on that column – which was really about the impending “retirement” of our Church’s digital sign – “Ima Sign” and her replacement by her cousin, “Bill Board”. One person paid me an extreme compliment by saying; “If you do retire; please never retire from writing your column.”
Don’t worry! As long as you continue to read (and comment to the editor – very important), I have every intention for this column to continue to appear in our “Newport Plain Talk”.
By the way, my time on Earth will run out when Jesus The Christ returns in the rapture of the church. Will yours?
Tom Mooty has written this column since 1971 and appreciates every comment that you, the readers, make. Contact the editor of the Newport Plain Talk or Mooty at tommooty15@gmail.com. God bless each of you!
