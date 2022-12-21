Headstone

The headstone of Major Charles L. McGaha lies at the base of the American flagpole in the newer section of Union Cemetery.

Since the “To Shave or Not To Shave” beard contest fun-raiser in May of this year, Veterans in Focus (VIF) has been raising money and awareness about the annual Wreaths Across America (WAA) program. Each year on the third Saturday of December volunteers across the nation place wreaths on veteran graves. The WAA released a statement about last year’s distribution of wreaths, “In 2021, more than 2.4 million veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 3,136 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for the nation’s freedom, with each name said out loud.”

For the last three years VIF and the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHSF) have worked together to put wreaths on the headstones of over 240 veterans buried in the Greater Smoky Mountain National Park (GSMNP). In the Cosby Park boundary, there are five family sites with 49 veterans including one female, Ella V. Costner.

