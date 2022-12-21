Since the “To Shave or Not To Shave” beard contest fun-raiser in May of this year, Veterans in Focus (VIF) has been raising money and awareness about the annual Wreaths Across America (WAA) program. Each year on the third Saturday of December volunteers across the nation place wreaths on veteran graves. The WAA released a statement about last year’s distribution of wreaths, “In 2021, more than 2.4 million veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 3,136 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for the nation’s freedom, with each name said out loud.”
For the last three years VIF and the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHSF) have worked together to put wreaths on the headstones of over 240 veterans buried in the Greater Smoky Mountain National Park (GSMNP). In the Cosby Park boundary, there are five family sites with 49 veterans including one female, Ella V. Costner.
Sheila Evans, who is a VHSF member and put the Cosby Park program together will be sending pictures and a story about placing the wreaths within the boundary. This week’s column will focus on the wreaths that were placed throughout the county.
This year, the numbers have increased and our Cocke County group has grown as well. The beard contest raised enough money to give VHSF a check that covered the cost of all forty-nine wreaths and enough to buy 50 more wreaths. In all VIF was able to give VHSF over $1,600 to buy wreaths to support their goals.
VIF wanted to provide a wreath for any family with a veteran buried in one of the 1,200 private family cemeteries throughout the county. After VIF had a booth at the Newport Harvest Festival and held several registration opportunities, a total of 27 wreaths for graves/memorials to be recognized were requested. We will not be sharing the names of those who requested a wreath but there are some that can be identified.
One of the wreaths was placed on the Garden of Valor monument at Resthaven Gardens. We will be getting the number of veterans buried at Resthaven in hopes of being able to do all the individual gravesites. Another wreath was given to Hilltop Baptist Church of Newport, which made a $500 donation to our wreaths program.
I made sure Cocke County’s only Medal of Honor recipient, Major Charles L. McGaha was recognized at both of the markers placed in his name. There is a headstone on the Cocke County Courthouse Memorial and one in Union Cemetery where he is buried. There was one other wreath given to remember a special warrior, who we will profile next week.
Plans are already underway for next year’s “To Shave or Not To Shave” contest, which is currently scheduled for May 6, 2023, at the Cocke County Fairgrounds. VIF will be working next year to get the word out so more people in Cocke County will be able to recognize their loved ones who have served their country.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestions; by mail to Rob Watkins 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
