NEWPORT—Karlie Souder, left, received her crown as Fairest of the Fair at Cocke County A&I Fairgrounds on Saturday. She was crowned by '21 recipient Caitlyn Strange. Souder, daughter of Julie and Steve Souder, is a '21 graduate of Cocke County High School and said she plans to attend Belmont University. Six ladies vied for the title. Pictured (inset) from left are: Abigail Erby, second runner-up, daughter of Cynthia Ivory and Rodney Erby; Souder; and Cadence Gregg, daughter of Crystal Gregg and Larry Gregg, who is first runner-up, winner of the interview award and Miss Congeniality.
Kathy Hemsworth
