Members of the RU Recovery Program, a faith-based program of Reformers Unanimous, attended the Overdose Awareness Event on Thursday evening. From left are Jason McMahan, Kevin Ball, Joshua Watkins, Pastor David Gilland, Matt Douglas, Jeremiah Adams and Travis Stuart.
Tennessee Women’s Second Chance Program “Women Serving Christ” participants attended an overdose awareness event on the courthouse lawn Thursday evening. On the front row, from left, are Leslie Hurst, Tonya Ramsey, Michelle Finchum, Crystal Walker and Ellen Ellison. On the back row, from left, are Leader Barbara James and Assistant Leader Crystal Jones.
Members of the CCHS NJROTC program helped hand out purple ribbons in honor of overdose awareness at the Second Annual Overdose Awareness Event on the courthouse lawn on Thursday evening. From left are Faith Robinson, Mason Oglesby, Cameron Jones, Aidan Revill and Adam Bishop.
NEWPORT — The second annual Overdose Awareness Event was held on the courthouse lawn on Thursday evening. Ashley Marcum explained that her daughter, Faith Robinson, a member of the Cocke County High School (CCHS) Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) came up with the idea for the event.
Marcum asked those in attendance how many had overdosed before, and several hands went up across the courthouse lawn.
