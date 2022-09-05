NASHVILLE—The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) announces the application dates for this year’s Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) cost share program are Oct. 1-7, 2022. Producers fulfill requirements to defray the costs of strategic investments in their operations. The goal is to increase profitability and efficiency while promoting long-term investments in Tennessee’s agriculture.

“Agriculture plays a crucial role in Tennessee’s economy, and we’ve made strong investments to ensure the industry continues to thrive,” said Governor Bill Lee. “This program will benefit farmers across rural Tennessee, and I welcome every farm family to apply.”

