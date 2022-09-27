In my last week’s column, “Honoring Those Who Served” I introduced my organization, Veterans in Focus (VIF). In the story I gave the history of the VIF name and my commitment to help veterans and their families that has been the mission of my life. I wrote that the column would be two parts beginning with VIF’s plans to not only support the Wreaths Across America (WAA) in the Greater Smoky Mountain National Park (GSMNP) but to expand it into the Cocke County private cemeteries. (More on that later). Part two is about an upcoming mission that will benefit the Veterans and citizens of Cocke County.
CREATING A VETERANS PARK:
Last week I mentioned my experiences creating the Hillsborough County (Tampa, Florida) Veterans Park and Museum. As chairman of the project that took us five years, we crated a 3,000 square foot museum that sits in a 21-acre park.
Our original committee was five veterans and a representative from the Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation Department. In 1987, Hillsborough County set aside a 25-acre piece of property in west Tampa, just across 6 lanes of highway from the Tampa International Airport for the park. This site was chosen to give high visibility to the museum and park. I initially had concerns about the location due to the high volume of noise from the airport and traffic on the highway.
A veteran who worked for the Department of Transportation (DOT) had seen a story about our plans and contacted me. He knew of future plans for the growth of the airport and shared the information with me. The plans showed that the airport was expanding their runways and property it would be on. The expansion included an additional two-plus lanes of highway and it was all expanding to the west. In the end, the original 25 acres for the park would be reduced to less than five acres. When we discovered this the committee told the county we needed a new location.
Parks and Recreation Director Ed Radice got personally involved with our project and the search was on. We were given the names of five of the county parks we would be able to relocate the museum to and rename the park. For a month we went to each park and walked, in some cases, every foot of them. We explored the ability for each park to provide accessibility and visibility, handle the traffic and space for patriotic events.
We chose the 21-acre “Tis-A-Wee” county park that was located on the Tampa Bypass Canal, entrance from Highway 301, a major route, one mile from the Florida State Fairgrounds, and two miles from Interstate 4. Within a few months on Dec. 7, 1989, the Veterans Memorial Park was dedicated in honor of the more than 100,000 veterans living in Hillsborough County.
As the project grew and word got out, we began having volunteers from every walk of life getting involved a 16-member board of directors, who became the steering force for the volunteers, began the design of our proposed museum. We started receiving donations and grants, one from the state of Florida for $225,000, and amassed over $335,000. On July 4, 1991, the Veterans Memorial Museum was opened to the public.
ONE FOR COCKE COUNTY:
The Veterans in Focus mission is to raise funds and awareness of the need for a Veterans Memorial Park and Conference Center in Cocke County that will provide a needed facility and area to enhance the lives of the veterans of Cocke County, and their families. VIF will begin acquiring grants, holding fundraising events, and through community outreach, VIF will facilitate the design and development of the facility and grounds.
Once completed, the veterans park will provide an area for veterans and their families to picnic, play, exercise and enhance their lives. The conference center will have office and meeting space for local organizations who support veteran and patriotic programs, a conference area, and displays that portray the service and sacrifices of the women and men who have served in the United States military. This complex will be a permanent reminder of the Cocke County veterans who have served their country.
This will be a monumental, but doable task. I have been working on this for four years creating a list of people and leaders of the community who will supply the resources and contacts we will need to complete our mission. This past year I reached out to them with a formal overview of VIF’s mission and an invitation to join in the project. Not only did all of those I sent the information to step up, but there were a few others who have heard about the project who joined.
We have found three pieces of property in the county that would provide the 20-plus acres we will need for the park and facility. As you can see by our mission statement, the park will be designed to provide a place for the Veterans and their families to gather. Plans include an ADA handicap accessible playground, designed for children and adults, walking/exercise paths with equipment, a dog park for service dogs, military/police dogs and picnic tables and pavilions.
Coming together, the board has recognized the many needs we face. Location and cost of the property, money, site preparation, money, building design, money, construction, etc., you guessed it, money. In today’s economy we feel a logical goal for this mission will be in the neighborhood of $3 million before it is over and done. We will not need it all at one time, but that is our goal.
Just to get started we have begun our first fundraiser to get the process started. For our beard contest, last May, we had a fishing charter for two people worth $375 donated. We gave this prize to the Most Popular winner, Frank Nance, and he donated it back to us. Now, VIF is having a raffle for the fishing charter with the proceeds going to the creation of the park. The drawing will be on Dec. 9 and you do not have to be present to win.
The tickets are $10 each and available at Mason Realty, Newport Printing, Animal Crackers in Cosby, Steve Smith (city alderman and VIF board member) at 865-567-4054 or from me at 423-721-8918. Tickets will also be available at the upcoming Newport Harvest Street Festival and Lakeside of the Smokies Balloon Festival. VIF is also planning a free movie for veterans and their families in November, and in December a Sharing the Spirit gathering, distributing gifts to veterans in nursing homes, and adopting a veteran’s family for Christmas.
In January we will be having an informational meeting open to the public. There will be advance notice posted and we hope to have some exciting things to share about our project. If you have acreage that you would consider useable for our needs, want to make a donation, or if you are interested and want more information, please contact me through the information at the end of this column. We are willing to name the park after the family that has owned it or to honor one of their family members.
WREATHS FOR COCKE COUNTY:
Through the VIF ”To Shave or Not To Shave” fun-raising event we raised enough money to meet this year’s goal to provide a $15 wreath for 50 families that have a veteran buried in one of the 1,200 private family sites in Cocke County. VIF will have a booth at the Newport Harvest Street Festival Oct. 1-2 where you can fill out a request form. We will also have registration at Food City East in November when we are supporting VHSF fundraiser or you may contact us through the information at the end of this column to reserve one. All we will require is the veteran’s name, dates or conflict of service, branch of service and zip code of the cemetery.
At this time, we are having funding to provide 50 wreaths at no charge. If the family, church, or someone in the community can afford to make a donation toward the cost of the wreaths, it will help expand our ability to furnish additional wreaths to those who cannot afford them. If a church has its own cemetery with veterans, we would be happy to work with it to obtain other wreaths. We will also take registration for anyone wanting to purchase one for their families.
The wreaths will arrive just prior to the Dec. 17 date that they are to be placed on the graves. VIF will contact those who have registered for a wreath with the time and place for them to be picked up. The wreaths must be placed by family members, volunteers will not go onto private property.
NEWS OF NOTE:
Mobile Office — Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative, Patty Mills, will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the congresswoman. This month she will be at the Newport Courthouse Annex 360 East Main Street Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
AMVETS Post 75 — meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 pm. You can contact Commander Richard Holt at 423-608-2902 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor – group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s meeting will be THIS Friday, Oct 7. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He is the founder of Veterans in Focus and has worked with veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
