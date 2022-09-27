Veterans Museum

Artist’s concept of the proposed Hillsborough County Veterans Museum. Veterans in Focus will be sharing its Veteran Memorial Park and Conference Center’s design in the near future.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

In my last week’s column, “Honoring Those Who Served” I introduced my organization, Veterans in Focus (VIF). In the story I gave the history of the VIF name and my commitment to help veterans and their families that has been the mission of my life. I wrote that the column would be two parts beginning with VIF’s plans to not only support the Wreaths Across America (WAA) in the Greater Smoky Mountain National Park (GSMNP) but to expand it into the Cocke County private cemeteries. (More on that later). Part two is about an upcoming mission that will benefit the Veterans and citizens of Cocke County.

CREATING A VETERANS PARK:

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.