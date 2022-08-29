It has been seventeen years since that August day when the world changed for so many. The monster storm named Katrina barreled into the our lives and left destruction in its wake. Everyone who was of any age in South Mississippi and Louisiana when the storm winds subsided has a Katrina story, and though the years have passed the memories remain.

Mike and I decided to take a ride to the Mississippi Gulf Coast after church yesterday to try out The Thorny Oyster, the lovely restaurant at The Pearl Hotel. Our window seat had a fabulous view of passersby with the harbor beyond engulfed in beautiful, blue skies. We perused the somewhat limited menu and decided on shrimp and grits that turned out to be a good choice.

