GREENEVILLE—The City Garage Car Museum is now open and featuring a “Cars of the 1960s and 1970s” exhibit.
The car museum features 10 classic vehicles from the era, including muscle cars, distinctive body styles and colorful paint.
Those were tumultuous times in America, times of reflection and change, the end of life as one knew it. Sound familiar? The cars of the era focused on peace, love, and happiness.
The public is invited to visit and enjoy the museum, which is located at 210 South Main Street in historic downtown Greeneville. The museum is open Wednesdays—Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.
COVID-19 guidelines are practiced. The museum has 12,000 square feet and social distancing is easy.
For more information, call 423-638-6971.
