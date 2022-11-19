You may be familiar with the words “Over the river and thru the woods to Grandmother’s house we go …” That is the opening line of “The New England Boy’s Song about Thanksgiving Day,” written by Lydia Maria Child in 1844. The lyrics may mention the sleigh ride, the pudding and Grandmother’s cap, but it was the pumpkin pie that got the hurrah!

Pumpkin pie has been around a long time but even older are pumpkins, whose botanical name is cucurbita pepo. They are native to Mexico and Central America and were being cultivated years before Columbus arrived in this hemisphere. The Native Americans introduced the pumpkin to the Europeans who carried it back across the ocean where they, being named “pomions,” became popular because the Europeans were familiar with their cousins: melons and cucumbers.

