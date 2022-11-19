You may be familiar with the words “Over the river and thru the woods to Grandmother’s house we go …” That is the opening line of “The New England Boy’s Song about Thanksgiving Day,” written by Lydia Maria Child in 1844. The lyrics may mention the sleigh ride, the pudding and Grandmother’s cap, but it was the pumpkin pie that got the hurrah!
Pumpkin pie has been around a long time but even older are pumpkins, whose botanical name is cucurbita pepo. They are native to Mexico and Central America and were being cultivated years before Columbus arrived in this hemisphere. The Native Americans introduced the pumpkin to the Europeans who carried it back across the ocean where they, being named “pomions,” became popular because the Europeans were familiar with their cousins: melons and cucumbers.
The Native Americans taught the settlers the techniques of crop cultivation such as planting corn, beans and pumpkins in the same place. The corn stalks provided poles for the beans to climb and the pumpkin vines a ground cover to help control weeds. Such might not be practiced now here, but some local folks may recall when it was. In addition to being used for feeding cattle and pigs, the colonists made soup, stew, pudding, bread, griddle cakes and pie from the pumpkin.
Hannah Woolley could have been considered the Betty Crocker of 17th century England. The earliest published recipe for “Pumpion Pye” is found in her book “The Gentle-woman’s Companion,” published in 1675. A copy of the recipe accompanies this article. (At that time “s” was printed like “f.”) That pie may have been baked in a dish or the “pumpion” shell. In another one of her books, she gives a recipe for this pie that calls for dipping pumpkin slices in spices and beaten eggs, frying the slices and then layering the slices in pastry with currants, raisins, apples and sugar with wine added before baking. Paula Deen might not recognize that pie.
As mentioned earlier, pumpkins became a staple on the American farm. Once gathered, pumpkins without bruises or soft spots can last for several months if properly stored. Those kept at a constant temperature can “cure” which involves the toughening of the outer rind, which increases storage time. An older lady told me that sometimes the rind would be so hard that a hatchet was needed to cut it, and she referred to that as “killing a pumpkin.”
An article in the Knoxville Register, April 15, 1835, explained to the readers how to successfully grow pumpkins, but many farmers probably already knew how. In the Knoxville Enquirer, December 10, 1828, it was said Attend to gathering your pumpkins. They are valuable for cattle and withal pumpkin pie is a very good thing for farmers and mechanics. (In that era a mechanic did not necessarily work on machines. He was someone such as a blacksmith, carpenter, stonemason or cobbler.) This reference also supports the trend that as certain segments of society became more refined and cultured, they looked down on the eating of pumpkin; that was for animals, not humans.
Occasionally with any fruit production, there will be one that grows exceptionally large. The Vermont Gazette (Bennington), Nov. 1, 1790, mentioned some large pumpkins grown that season in Worchester, MA. The Knoxville Press and Register, Nov. 23, 1870, reported that W.C. Henson of Knox County had grown a pumpkin that weighed 100 pounds and was seven-and-a-half feet around. According to the Montgomery [AL] Advertiser, Nov. 29, 1883, G.A. Barger of Parrottsville, raised a pumpkin 6 feet, 5 inches in circumference that weighed 78 pounds. Farmers today are still trying to grow large pumpkins, but agricultural research has hybridized seeds especially for that type.
In the Nov. 18, 1797, issue of the Philadelphia Inquirer, it was mentioned that a distiller in Connecticut devised a method for making liquor from pumpkins. Our local celebrity distillers Mark and Digger say that liquor can be made from pumpkin, but Digger’s description of its taste can’t be printed. Today, pumpkin liqueur and pumpkin beer are available, but are those products made from pumpkin or just given the pumpkin flavor?
Humans have to eat every day, but as the growing season rarely is year-round, food has to be preserved for later use. Canning was not introduced in America until the mid-1800s and then the process was expensive, requiring either tin cans or glass jars. Country folks often used the drying method for foodstuffs, including pumpkin. Without a way to preserve pumpkin, a pumpkin pie was only a seasonal dish.
From the Foxfire series comes the process for drying pumpkin: it was cleaned out (the seeds saved, of course), sliced in rings and peeled. The peeled rings were placed on a pole and then hung outside or in an attic space. When they were completely dry, the rings were broken up and stored in a cloth bag. When needed, the dried pumpkin was soaked and then cooked to the desired consistency.
Cooks in this area were probably baking pumpkin pies for as long as they had had pumpkins. The earliest local recipe found, however, was in the Knoxville Daily Tribune, Oct. 26, 1872: The following new method for making pumpkin pies is recommended by one of our exchanges. Pare the pumpkin, then grate it and add sugar and ginger to taste and milk enough to make it of the proper consistence. Then line your pie tins with crust and put in pumpkin and bake it in the ordinary way.
A recipe in the Tribune, Sept. 7, 1881, gave more specific ingredients: 1 coffee cup stewed pumpkin. 2 coffee cups milk, a small handful of flour, 2 teaspoons of ginger, a dust of allspice or nutmeg, no egg. It was stated that this recipe was “as made 100 years ago.” The ingredients of a recipe in the issue of Sept. 18 called for four eggs. Some then may have considered eggs an extravagance. I recall a lady once describing an aunt as “so close [frugal] she wouldn’t even put an egg in her pumpkin pie.”
Perhaps it was because it was so popular and folks couldn’t wait for them to ripen, colonial cooks had a recipe for pumpkin pie made with green pumpkin. The pumpkin was sliced similar to apples and was mixed with sugar, flour, butter and apple cider, apple jack or apple cider vinegar. It was covered with a top crust and baked. If vinegar was used, the recipe needed more sugar.
Of course, pumpkin could be canned at home for use at other times of the year. Commercial canneries started producing pumpkin in the 1890s. Farmers then could raise them to be a cash crop. The following news item from The Newport Plain Talk was reprinted in the Knoxville Sentinel, Oct. 29, 1907: The highest price ever known for pumpkins has been paid here this past week by Stokely Bros. They usually sell for $1.50 to $2 a ton and all the pumpkins in the country have been coming this way. They are using them for canning. A notice in 1917 gave this information: Stokely Brothers, canners, are concluding a heavy canning season with pumpkins, receiving 60 to 80 tons per day at their factory, for which they pay $6.00 per ton. [That would be about $125 per ton today.]
Canned pumpkin made pumpkin pie a year-round dish. Libby’s began putting their pumpkin pie recipe on the can label in 1951 and it is still there.
There are probably as many different pumpkin pie recipes as there are cooks, each of whom tailors the recipe to suit the family’s individual tastes. A pumpkin pie contest was held in Bridgewater, New Jersey, in 1930 and the entries were published in the Courier-News. The various recipes contained such ingredients as cornstarch, bread crumbs, marshmallows, coconut, crushed saltines, chopped nuts, orange zest, maple syrup, molasses or oatmeal.
Pumpkin Chiffon Pie was popular in the 1950s and sometimes is linked with First Lady Mamie Eisenhower, who said her family would be having it for Thanksgiving in 1954. The recipe, however, was described as “the newest of pies” in newspapers in 1933.
One year after our daughter moved to North Carolina there was no pumpkin pie at our Thanksgiving dinner. Her first response was “Are we turning Communist? We always have pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving!” Luckily, the local grocery still had some left, so she could have it the next day. We shall never again fail to have pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving.
Whether your family has pumpkin pie or not, may you all have a wonderful day while counting your many blessings. Happy Thanksgiving!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.