I read about a woman who bought an exercise plan. When the time for the use of the plan had expired, she went to the company complaining that she had not been helped at all. In fact, she said that she weighed more than she did before purchasing the plan. When the company checked its records on her attendance at the exercise classes, they discovered that she had attended only two of them.
For far too many people, our Christian faith is as ineffective as this woman’s exercise plan, and for the same reasons. Christ can help us if we will allow Him to work, but He is only as effective as we will allow Him to be.
And speaking of Jesus The Christ . . .
He had repeatedly reminded His Disciples that He was going to leave them at some point; and was continually leading them to take his place of leadership when He did go.
They were kinda like all of us; they didn’t want to face those days; and just kept kicking the can on down the road.
But one day, as He and His followers were traveling “on the Jericho Road” toward the Holy City of Jerusalem for the annual celebration of Passover, He told them:
(Luk 18:31) — Then He took [unto Him] the twelve, and said unto them, “Behold, we are going up to Jerusalem, and all things that are written by the prophets concerning the Son of Man shall be accomplished.
This is His third announcement of His soon-coming death; and is the beginning of His last journey to Jerusalem.
(Luk 18:32-33) — “For He (Messiah) shall be delivered unto the Gentiles, and shall be mocked, and spitefully entreated, and spat upon: and they shall scourge Him, and put Him to death: and the third day He shall rise again”.
Of this amazing prediction by Jesus, all four Gospels agree (Mat 20:19) (Mrk 10:34) (Luk 18:33) and (Jhn 2:19).
It was then that we are introduced to another character in the scenario – a blind man sitting on the side of the road, probably near the “old city” of Jericho (which had been destroyed way back in Joshua’s day); and Jesus asked him “What do you wish that I do for you?” And he said, “Lord, that I may receive my sight”.
The man was actually talking to the “One Person” who could do something about his blindness; and that “One Person” did something about his blindness – all because of: “Your faith has saved you”.
I remind you they were on their way to The Holy City – The Capital City of Jerusalem. Actually, Jerusalem has been Israel’s Capital since King David made it so; and that has never changed!
Anyway, Jesus was going to face another man in Jericho that day – a tax collector named Zacchaeus – and He dealt with him as well. But that is for another column.
Just please allow me to ask you, “What do you wish that Jesus do for you”?
Have you asked Him to do that? Remember, it all starts with Salvation; and, since He is the only One who can do something about that, you should go to Him to start the process.
So, go ahead; ask Him!
Don’t know how?
I do and I will share.
Mooty is senior pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk to appear in its Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Tom has been a Christian for 57 years and started preaching one month after he was saved; and is currently serving the West End Baptist Church for a total of 36 years (over three terms). He can be reached at tommooty15@gmail.com or you can write or call the Newport Plain Talk with your comments.
