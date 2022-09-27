I read about a woman who bought an exercise plan. When the time for the use of the plan had expired, she went to the company complaining that she had not been helped at all. In fact, she said that she weighed more than she did before purchasing the plan. When the company checked its records on her attendance at the exercise classes, they discovered that she had attended only two of them.

For far too many people, our Christian faith is as ineffective as this woman’s exercise plan, and for the same reasons. Christ can help us if we will allow Him to work, but He is only as effective as we will allow Him to be.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.