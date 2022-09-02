GREENEVILLE—The winners of Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” will be performing in Greeneville September 17 at 7:30 p.m. Girl Named Tom received praise from both mentor Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande stating “they are the most special thing I have seen on the show” and they give “ethereal, gorgeous performances," respectively.
Small-town sibling trio Girl Named Tom seeks to create harmony in a world divided. With their distinctive harmonies and heartfelt performances, Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty won the hearts of America while becoming the only ensemble to ever win NBC’s “The Voice.” In addition to their chart-topping covers, GNT writes original music that is projecting them toward becoming the best-known harmony trio of their generation. Bekah’s soulful voice, mixed with unique timbres of her brothers, makes for an exquisite unity of three distinct parts.
With their debut EP, “Another World,” Girl Named Tom sweeps the listener into reflective space, exploring fond memories, global issues, and intimate conversations. Audiences have been “…blown away by the musicality and harmonies, creativity, honesty, beauty. This sibling trio is stardust.” “Crazy World” exhibits “crystal clear lead vocals, driving (and unique) percussion, and after 3 minutes build up an amazing section of their 3 voices intermeshing together.”
Opening for Girl Named Tom is Anna Vaus. Raised in Southern California and rooted in Country music, Anna blends her West Coast cool with refreshing hooks and unmistakably relatable lyrics – simultaneously personal and universal.
Come hear first-hand the group that continues to blow away their quickly growing fan base around the country and beyond. Girl Named Tom with special guest Anna Vaus, September 8 at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at $20 are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.
