A Girl Named Tom

"A Girl Named Tom" (pictured) will be performing at NPAC in Greeneville.

GREENEVILLE—The winners of Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” will be performing in Greeneville September 17 at 7:30 p.m. Girl Named Tom received praise from both mentor Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande stating “they are the most special thing I have seen on the show” and they give “ethereal, gorgeous performances," respectively.

Small-town sibling trio Girl Named Tom seeks to create harmony in a world divided. With their distinctive harmonies and heartfelt performances, Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty won the hearts of America while becoming the only ensemble to ever win NBC’s “The Voice.” In addition to their chart-topping covers, GNT writes original music that is projecting them toward becoming the best-known harmony trio of their generation. Bekah’s soulful voice, mixed with unique timbres of her brothers, makes for an exquisite unity of three distinct parts.

