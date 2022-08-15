The band’s tunes carried across the beach and the lake to nearby neighborhoods as my friend, Debbie, and I sat in our folding chairs enjoying the music. Friends and neighbors greeted one other with hearty hellos and warm hugs. It was such a fun, summer evening relaxing to the music of The Eagles, The Beatles, and everything in between. I didn’t see my text until later, but my friends, Cathy and James, were on their back porch listening and requested “Sweet Home Alabama”, which the band played as if on cue.

The music from my youth made me think of a summer in those tween years. You know those awkward years when childhood is fading fast, but the next phase seems so scary. Growing up always seems to bring with it a little uncertainty and sometimes a lot! I was skinny, but I actually did have skin covering my knotty knees that year. At one point I really thought they would never grow skin because I seemed to continually be sliding into base or falling off a bike.

