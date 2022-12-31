Was this year’s Christmas celebration different or what?
Church services were called off, family celebrations were called off, flights home were called off, stores were called off, restaurants were called off. On and on it went.
Even the schools were called . . . no, wait, they already were called off, but I forgot!
I imagine ole Scrooge and his pet Grinch were having a good time this Christmas!
It was that unusual!
We were able to get a video cast of our Christmas Eve service put together at the last minute and then our Sunday Morning long-running WLIK Radio broadcast went right on (from Radio Hill, Tennessee, a suburb of West End, Tennessee, a suburb of Newport, Tennessee).
It actually was very well received since WLIK is streamed out over the internet, so, we will probably have to wait until Heaven to really know how much of a blessing that radio service was to the sick and shut-ins where ever they were.
But it really was unusual!
Actually this entire year has been one for the books, and I want everyone to know that I for one continue to pray for people who are sick with whatever the disease flavor of the month is!
Having worked at the Newport Electric System, I am familiar with having to babysit the main voltage regulator in the power substation on extremely cold days and nights. Every hour on the hour through the nights, checking that main voltage regulator in the main substation and then (this was mean, I know) call Mr. Franks on the two-way just to let him know what the readings were!
Well, he wanted me to do that! He told me to do that! And so I did that! But it was still mean, I know. He was such a gracious man and even acted like he appreciated me calling him on the two-way every hour through the night!
That really happened, I’m not making that up, and I only mention it because people just do not really realize what those utility workers go through to make certain the kilowatts are flowing!
Anyway, I am looking forward to this next year! Here’s hoping and praying that we can some how, some way get back to what might even be “normal” with our every day lives next year!
One thing I do know; God is still on the throne; and His Son is sitting right there at His side, ready to sound the trumpet and come get His bride whenever The Father says “It’s Time to go get your bride”.
Are you ready when The Father says, “It’s time”?
Tom Mooty serves as pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church. Your comments about these columns are appreciated (especially the good ones).
