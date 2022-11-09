White Pine firefighters battled blaze

The White Pine Fire Department, along with the Tennessee Division of Forestry and several other fire departments, battled a wildfire off Monterey Road in Talbott on Saturday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WPFD

TALBOTT — White Pine firefighters were called to offer assistance to the Kansas-Talbott Volunteer Fire Department due to a brush fire that was spreading quickly up a hillside in a heavily wooded area off Monterey Road in Talbott on Saturday.

Multiple fire departments from Jefferson and Hamblen counties, along with firefighters from the Tennessee Division of Forestry, worked to access the top of the ridge line ahead of the fire to create fire lines that would contain the fire and prevent its spread.

Trending Recipe Videos




Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.