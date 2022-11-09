TALBOTT — White Pine firefighters were called to offer assistance to the Kansas-Talbott Volunteer Fire Department due to a brush fire that was spreading quickly up a hillside in a heavily wooded area off Monterey Road in Talbott on Saturday.
Multiple fire departments from Jefferson and Hamblen counties, along with firefighters from the Tennessee Division of Forestry, worked to access the top of the ridge line ahead of the fire to create fire lines that would contain the fire and prevent its spread.
Fire departments assisting in battling the blaze included Lakeway Central Fire Department, Jefferson City Fire Department, Dandridge Fire Department, New Market Fire Department, West Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department, and South Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department.
According to the White Pine Fire Department, property owners from the area offered assistance by using their UTVs for transporting the fire crews up and down the hillside.
Containment lines were constructed by hand and with the help of a dozer. Back fires were started within the containment area in a controlled manner to prevent the fire’s spread.
Backfires were lit and controlled by the firefighters until the fuels had been burnt up, leaving little chance for the fire to spread further. There was additional concern of the fire spreading because of the wind advisory that was in effect on Saturday.
Fire crews were on the scene of the fire for more than five hours, and more than four acres were affected. The fire reportedly was caused by a debris burn getting out of control, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry.
