Note: This is the second article regarding the county’s ongoing trash problems at the convenience centers.
NEWPORT — As previously reported, there have been ongoing issues regarding trash in the county for the last several years. The contract with GFL Environmental, Inc., expires in December, and the county has accepted bids for a new contract.
“We are in the midst of the contract renewal process,” Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis said. “So, we are looking at all the options and reviewing all the costs.”
The bidding process was divided into three different categories — hauling only, disposal only, and both hauling and disposal.
Ongoing issues with the county’s current provider, GFL, has plagued the county throughout the last several years. There have been ongoing issues with getting trash picked up promptly and with getting additional pans and dumpsters as needed.
The problem was so severe at one time, the sanitation board said that some of the county’s schools were at risk of being shut down because their dumpsters were full and there was a backlog of trash. After several calls, the trash was removed.
Board members indicated it was their understanding that shutting down the schools would cost the county as much as $100,000 per day.
Cocke County Director of Solid Waste Chandler Hembree said, “We are still having some issues, so I will not say that the problems have been resolved, but the issues have gotten some better.”
“We have had a few shutdowns, but they are not as frequent as they have been in the past,” he added.
Mathis noted that his office has not received as many complaints about the convenience centers in recent weeks.
The county has had limited options, and GFL has been the only company that could provide all the services that the county needs up to this point. By dividing the bidding process into categories, the county sanitation board was hoping to get additional companies to bid for the job.
The deadline to submit a bid for the county’s sanitation department needs was Oct. 31. Mathis confirmed that the county did receive more than one bid for the county’s trash needs.
“We are looking at including better enforcement provisions in the contract with the service provider,” Mathis said. “We want to prevent problems before they occur.”
“The results from these bids will be presented to the CLB for consideration,” he said. He said that the CLB will address the issue and make the decision.
“We tried to get as many bids as possible,” Mathis said. “The sanitation board and the county government have been working to find opportunities to address the county’s needs going forward.”
Hembree said that the county may be working with GFL in the future based on the bids, and that the ongoing issues would be addressed.
“If we don’t address this properly with the new contract, we are a glutton for punishment,” Hembree said.
He said that the county will be emailing GFL when pans are full or when they need more dumpsters. He said that way they will have a record of when notification was made, rather than just notating a phone call.
With the Class III landfill now being open, Hembree said that it is positively affecting the county’s sanitation costs.
“Last month our bill dropped from $96,000 to $81,000 just because of the landfill being open,” he said. “I expect the next bill to be even cheaper.”
According to Mathis, future opportunities may include cost-effective approaches to addressing the county’s garbage needs, whether it includes the county doing some of the hauling itself, or becoming wholly self-sufficient a few years down the road.
“All options are on the table,” Mathis said. “We want to address the issue in a cost-effective manner.”
