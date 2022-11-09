With only two weeks and two days until turkey time I had better get shopping for my family’s favorite dishes. Actually, they do change from time to time, so I think I’ll check for special requests. We usually eat the traditional fare. Turkey, cornbread dressing, and all those fattening casseroles, but hey, Thanksgiving only comes around once a year, and we can take a walk to work off a few of those extra calories.

My grandson, Gauge, loves my sweet potato casserole. I make mine the old fashioned way with marshmallows as a topping. As a young child I remember watching my Mamaw make hers this way, and I have followed the tradition for many years. When the house fills with smells of turkey and dressing in the oven it always brings me back to my youth, and the love I felt coming from my Mamaw’s kitchen.

