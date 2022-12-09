A funny thing happened on the way to church. Well, maybe not a “funny ha- ha” thing, but a “funny strange” kind of thing.
This happened in Jerusalem in the “Days of Jesus’ Ministry” as the Nation of Israel was gathering for one of the biggest meetings in their religious calendar - Passover.
You know, what happens to you before church may influence your worship experience more than what happens in church! It was true in that day as well; what happened on the way to their Passover speaks loudly to us today.
The Bible speaks of Mary’s anointing of Jesus as recorded in John 12:1-11; and this directly affected everyone that saw it.
For instance, the attitude of the Jewish leaders.
They were coming to Jerusalem early “to purify themselves” (John 11:55) as has been said of the contamination they received by association with Gentiles in their travels.
Like the woman who said: “I couldn't even get in the attitude of worship this morning because of those despicable people sitting in front of me.”
Great attitude, lady! I bet church was a deeply spiritually moving experience for that Sunday! Relax, I won’t mention your name!
What else do we have?
They were all curious as to whether Jesus would attend the feast! Actually, they doubted if He would run the risk of facing His opposition because, since the raising of Lazarus, His enemies were after Him with greater intensity than ever (John 11:56).
Some of them came to worship that day for the deeply spiritual attitude of wanting to “gawk” at Lazarus (John 12:9). After all, they had never seen anyone alive after he had died.
I read about a not-very-well-attended revival that was underway in a small town, and a notorious prostitute had gotten saved! Well! The next night, everybody filled the house, just curious to see “Margaret” in church.
Great attitudes, huh!
It was not all bad, however. In that service, a lady walked the aisle saying: “If the Lord can save Margaret, He can save me”.
Someone said, “Some people don’t want to go to church, but if it catches on fire, they will all turn out to watch it burn."
Well OK then, let’s go back to the Bible account.
One group, the Sadducees, were determined to put Jesus to death because of the resurrection of Lazarus. They denied and despised the whole idea of resurrection per se. The religious leaders in general felt so threatened by Jesus that their hatred had become murderous. Their hatred also involved Lazarus who had been raised. They planned to kill him too (John 12:10,11).
Thank God, notwithstanding the danger involved, "many of the people were going away and believing in Jesus (John 12:11)! You see, the Lord is always going to win in the end! We would do well to get on His side!
Judas Iscariot had a real sanctimonious attitude, saying that Mary's generous gesture was a waste because the very expensive price of the ointment should be given to the poor rather than poured on the feet of Jesus.
The amazing thing is that other disciples agreed with Judas (Matt 26:8,9) and (Mark 14:4,5).
What about Mary’s attitude? “Religiousity” then, as well as now, had deteriorated to a level of false formality, but Mary's act portrayed pure personal praise! The religious leaders demonstrated hatred and animosity. Judas and his followers demonstrated selfishness and sarcasm. But Mary demonstrated self-sacrifice, loyalty and love. Reckon which one the Lord accepted?
Jesus spoke it clearly: “Let her alone; why do you trouble her? She has done a beautiful thing to me . . . And truly, I say to you, wherever the Gospel is preached in the whole world, what she has done will be told in memory of her." (Mark 14:6-9)
Those few lines from the lips of Jesus comprise one of the greatest sermons in the New Testament.
What is your attitude about that?
Tom Mooty writes this column for the weekend edition of the Newport Plain Talk and serves as pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church. Your comments about these columns are appreciated (especially the good ones).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.