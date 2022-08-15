Democrats have long droned on with demands to follow the science, but the left's recent "gender justice" campaign rejects basic biology. Instead of finding ways to ensure equal opportunity for men and women, their agenda weaponizes the women's rights movement against women.

In women's sports, athletes at all levels have all been forced to compete head-to-head with biological males. Swimmer Riley Gaines shared her frustration with me after racing against biological male Lia Thomas in the NCAA championships – a competition reserved for the top 1% of college swimmers. Skateboarder Taylor Silverman suffered a similar experience, consistently placing second to men participating in women's events. In athletics, ignoring the biological differences between the genders puts women at a disadvantage and undermines any hope of fair competition. What is happening in women's sports is only one example of the years-long battle to erase women.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.