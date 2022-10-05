NEWPORT — The Jefferson-Cocke Utility District board of directors met Thursday to hear reports from managers and to approve purchases.
The board approved August 2022 natural gas rates at $1.6480 for residential customers, $1.6380 for commercial customers, then .9437 for small irregulars and .9187 for large irregulars.
Two bids were received for a propane delivery truck. Assistant General Manager Clint Hammonds suggested the board go ahead and lock in on a truck this year before the new EPA guidelines regarding diesel emissions go into effect in 2024.
BT & T Service, Inc., of Hanover, Indiana, submitted a bid for $216,405 with delivery in fall 2023. It guaranteed there would not be an increase of more than 3% for the truck during that time, which means it could total as much as $222,899.71.
Boyd Service, of Ashland, Kentucky, bid $219,655.80 with no increase in price if half is paid down when ordered. The truck would be delivered in spring 2023. General Manager Tommy Bible pointed out that by paying half down the utility would lose about $1,500 in interest, bringing the total to $221,165.93.
Hammonds and Propane and Purchasing Manager Jonthan Sane pointed out that there was an eight-month difference in delivery, and by getting the truck earlier it would be there in time before the seasonal delivery rush. Bible said he would like to ask JCCUD’s legal counsel, Lucy Dunn Hooper and Ben Hooper III, to write up an agreement for Boyd Service to sign, agreeing that the delivery would be in spring 2023 if the board chose to go with that supplier.
After some discussion about the two options and the benefits of an earlier delivery, the board agreed to accept the bid from Boyd Service to purchase a propane delivery truck.
Upon a request from Bible, the board voted to add the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund as a pension plan investment as recommended by Home Federal Bank and the JCCUD Investment Committee. Bible explained when interest rates go up, the value of bonds go down, but when they are held the employees can earn about 3.5% interest on their money.
The board also voted to approve an incentive for customers along the Bridgeport-Edwina main line that is being constructed. If a customer requests natural gas service within 90 days of the project’s completion, JCCUD will waive the $100 connection fee and will provide up to 300 feet of service line rather than the usual 100 feet of service line.
Administrative Manager Heather Jones asked the board to consider switching third-party billing suppliers. She explained there have been issues with the current supplier, and they have maintained a file of complaints and problems. While there is time remaining on the current contract, Bible said the utility could ask its legal counsel to send a letter to the current provider with the list of complaints to see if it could be ended earlier.
Jones presented two options, Bluegrass of Lexington, Kentucky, and DNI, of Nashville. The set-up fee for DNI was much more up front, and JCCUD has more billings than DNI is accustomed to providing. After the discussion, the board voted to enter into agreement with Bluegrass, and Jones said hopefully they can be set up and running by January 2023.
The board was recognized with a letter and certificate from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury for operating the utility district with a sound financial plan.
Hammonds reported the Northport Bridge project was complete where a fire underneath the bridge had melted pipes. He said the Edwina-Bridgeport project was 32% complete with 6,500 feet of 20,500 feet of pipe being run.
He said the Transmission Line South project should get underway in October when a welder is available with distribution eventually running from Deerwood along Highway 25-70 to Swann’s Marina. He said the first part should be finished by November then move on to the pig launcher/receiver portion of the project.
The October meeting date was moved to Monday, Oct. 31, at 9 a.m.
