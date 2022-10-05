NEWPORT — The Jefferson-Cocke Utility District board of directors met Thursday to hear reports from managers and to approve purchases.

The board approved August 2022 natural gas rates at $1.6480 for residential customers, $1.6380 for commercial customers, then .9437 for small irregulars and .9187 for large irregulars.

