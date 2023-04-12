I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Walter Johnson, who passed away.
Sunday dinner guests of Lazarah Ramsey were Chris and Matthew Wayne Schumate and MacKenzie and Matt, Dawn Ramsey and Kaelynn and Lucas, and Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas.
Happy anniversary to Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Gossett on the 31st. They celebrated their 52nd anniversary. I hope they have many more.
Happy birthday to Kathy Stokely on the 26th and to Deb Stokely on the 28th. I hope they have many more.
Happy birthday to Mary Lou Haney on the 10th. I hope she has many more.
Happy wedding anniversary to Mr. and Mrs. Clint Shelton on the 18th. They will celebrate their 51st anniversary. I hope they have many more.
Kate Eula Wilburn celebrated her 100th birthday April 1, with a huge party at Jefferson Park Nursing Home in Dandridge. Her children, JD and Brenda Wilburn and Troy and Joann Wilburn, lots of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews attended the party. She had one granddaughter, Doris Ann Murts from South Dakota; my brother, Joe Stokely from South Carolina and his daughter, Cathy; and my oldest son, Rodney Haney from North Carolina, also attending the party. Aunt Kate’s birthday was March 31st.
Joe Stokely and Kathy spent Saturday night with Dora Kate Stokely.
Supper guests of Dora Kate Stokely on Saturday were Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney, Anthony Haney, Joe and Cathy Stokely, and me.
Joe Stokely and Kathy visited Mr. and Mrs. Arvin Willis and they visited Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Green.
Sunday dinner guests of Dora Kate Stokely were Joe and Cathy and me.
After dinner, Joe and Kathy, Dora Kate and I rode up to Round Mountain to Boomer Den. Cathy wanted to go up there. She hadn’t been up there in years. She was able to take a lot of pictures.
I would like to send my sympathy to the family of Donna Sue McCarter, who passed away.
I hope you have a nice week and enjoy the beautiful weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.