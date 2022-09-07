MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following area students on being named to the Summer 2022 President's List:

Jason Gregg of Newport; Terysa Tandara of White Pine; LeAnna Hood of Parrottsville; Ronald Campbell, Divanni Hernandez, Stephanie Rayle, Bernardo Rivera, all of Morristown; Anna Bowers, Grace Kavanagh, and Sarah Mefford, of Greeneville; Rebecca Murphy, John Garland, John Baldwin, Gloria Dellinger, and Mary Cantrell, all of Sevierville; and Sara Andersen of Knoxville; Meghan Ferrari of Canton, NC; Roger Constante of Clyde, NC; Tammy Kim of Maggie Valley, NC; and Kimberly A Beckstead and Sara Wilson of Waynesville, NC

