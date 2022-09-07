MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following area students on being named to the Summer 2022 President's List:
Jason Gregg of Newport; Terysa Tandara of White Pine; LeAnna Hood of Parrottsville; Ronald Campbell, Divanni Hernandez, Stephanie Rayle, Bernardo Rivera, all of Morristown; Anna Bowers, Grace Kavanagh, and Sarah Mefford, of Greeneville; Rebecca Murphy, John Garland, John Baldwin, Gloria Dellinger, and Mary Cantrell, all of Sevierville; and Sara Andersen of Knoxville; Meghan Ferrari of Canton, NC; Roger Constante of Clyde, NC; Tammy Kim of Maggie Valley, NC; and Kimberly A Beckstead and Sara Wilson of Waynesville, NC
The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.