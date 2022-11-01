NEWPORT — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, First United Methodist Church (FUMC) of Newport is bringing back its popular holiday bazaar. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. until noon at the church at 212 Washington Avenue.
FUMC started hosting the annual event in 2002, and since that time, it has raised more than $165,000 for local non-profit organizations.
All of the proceeds from the first bazaar in 2002 were given to Bread Basket, but as the event has grown, FUMC has been able to also help other food ministries and non-profit organizations.
The bazaar will feature homemade baked goods that would make a wonderful addition to a Thanksgiving meal. There will also be the opportunity to purchase handcrafted Christmas gifts for that someone on your holiday list that seems to have everything.
What will the bazaar feature? Shoppers can find a variety of items at this annual event. Some of the more popular selections include:
Handmade crafts including wreaths, ornaments, snowmen, birdhouses, jewelry, crocheted items, knitted items, and more.
Canned goods such as green beans and pickled beets to apple butter and homemade jams and salsa.
Baked goods such as sourdough bread to breakfast breads, cakes, pies, cookies, and fried apple pies.
A selection of vintage items and gently used Christmas decor.
There are two other events planned for the same day as the bazaar. Proceeds from those other events will also go to local charities.
FUMC’s youth group will host the Holiday Hustle, which is a 5k run/3k walk, the morning of the bazaar.
First United Methodist Men will be preparing some of the “best barbecue in Cocke County” under the leadership of a National Pro Tour competitor. To-go plates will include a choice of pulled pork or barbecue chicken quarters, corn on the cob, and coleslaw.
FUMC is hoping to make this year’s bazaar a community event.
“We hope crafters across the community, including crafters in other churches, will come together and donate their handiwork to help the less fortunate in our county,” said Shari Perryman, who is chairwoman of the project.
She said donations of canned goods and baked goods are also welcome. If you would like to contribute to the bazaar, call Perryman at (423) 623-2266.
