Trent Eades

Trent Eades competes in a jousting match at the Medieval Faire.

 Contributed photo

HARRIMAN—The 7th annual Tennessee Medieval Faire invites you to travel back in time to 500 AD where you can “Live the Age of Chivalry.” The festival will open on October 1 and run for three consecutive weekends on Saturdays and Sundays. This outdoor, interactive, family-friendly event will be held just west of Knoxville, in Harriman, 30 miles from Turkey Creek.

“The legendary Arthur pulled the magical sword out of the stone and suddenly became King of Briton. As this was the fulfilment of prophesy, many knights have rallied around him. But the Celtic Picts to the north would not submit without a fight. So, Arthur has invited the Picts to a grand festival tournament to inspire ALL to join him -- that includes YOU!” said Barrie Paulson, VP/Director.

