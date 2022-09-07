HARRIMAN—The 7th annual Tennessee Medieval Faire invites you to travel back in time to 500 AD where you can “Live the Age of Chivalry.” The festival will open on October 1 and run for three consecutive weekends on Saturdays and Sundays. This outdoor, interactive, family-friendly event will be held just west of Knoxville, in Harriman, 30 miles from Turkey Creek.
“The legendary Arthur pulled the magical sword out of the stone and suddenly became King of Briton. As this was the fulfilment of prophesy, many knights have rallied around him. But the Celtic Picts to the north would not submit without a fight. So, Arthur has invited the Picts to a grand festival tournament to inspire ALL to join him -- that includes YOU!” said Barrie Paulson, VP/Director.
Patrons are encouraged to come to the festival with a sense of play and adventure. The new activity this year will be axe-throwing. Wearing a medieval costume is optional, but patrons are encouraged to dress up and enter the costume contest to win a prize. Patrons can also get knighted after the chess matches and compete in yard games in Medieval Olympics. For the more romantic, folk dancing and speed courting are available. There will also be a goat petting zoo, corn hole, giant chess, steel drum, and other games available.
Throughout the eight-acre medieval village professional entertainers will also perform on many stages. The Royal Joust will be brought to you by Debracey Productions. Human combat chess will be played by the street characters, where the players are the chess pieces and fight to take over the squares. Comedy stunt shows will be performed on different weekends by Tony the Tosser, the Flaming Ginger, Lords of Adventure, and Two Noisy Knights. Patrons can also enjoy Celtic music from The CrossJacks, Kris Colt, Thunder and Spice, and Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers. For the young at heart, there will be numerous interactive folk and fairy tales and other comedy shows. Entertainment schedules will be posted online and will be available at the entrance on show days.
Adding to the festivities will be a variety of juried craft vendors, selling period costumes, accessories, and unique gifts. Food will be available for purchase, including turkey legs, BBQ, bread bowl soup, and desserts. Hot and cold beverages will also be available (including beer for adults 21+ years of age with a valid photo ID).
The Tennessee Medieval Faire will be open rain or shine. The dates are October 1-2, 8-9, 15-16. Hours are 11am-6pm ET. The festival is located at 550 Fiske Road, Harriman, TN. Free field parking is provided, with handicap parking available near the entrance. The grounds consist of semi-rugged terrain with grass and some topography.
Admission prices include all taxes and fees and are $20 for ages 13 and older, $10 for ages 5 to 12, and free for ages 4 and under. Tickets may be purchased in advance online with this link https://darkhorsellc.ticketspice.com/tennessee-medieval-faire-2022. Or, tickets may be purchased on festival days at the ticket house for cash or credit. There will be no ATM onsite, so patrons are encouraged to bring cash for purchases, tips, and convenience.
There is no public camping onsite, but motel discounts are available at Baymont Inn and Suites and Travelodge in Harriman by calling 865-882-5340 and mentioning the Medieval Faire.
Festival rules include: No firearms or sharp weapons, and metal bladed weapons must be sheathed and zip-tied. Service animals only. All costumes and behavior should be family-friendly, and footwear is required. No outside food or drink.
