Fuel
David Zalubowski

NASHVILLE — Gas prices across Tennessee are once again trending lower. The state gas price average declined nearly eight cents over last week and through the Labor Day holiday weekend. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.36 which is nearly 30 cents less expensive than one month ago and 45 cents more than one year ago.

On Monday, the state average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.37 per gallon. That's 46 cents more than what drivers paid during last year's holiday and the most expensive Labor Day pricing since 2013 when prices were at $3.38 per gallon.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.