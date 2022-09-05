The summer flowers in my garden still brighten the landscape although they have grown quite leggy. I should have trimmed them back to get one last splash of showy color, but somehow I didn’t have the heart to do it. I know they will be much fuller and produce more flowers if I bring out my electric trimmers and shorten them a bit, but it’s always difficult for me to see the work in progress.

On a sunny afternoon a little more than a while ago I sauntered along the winding country road on my way home after school. My siblings and other children walked lazily along kicking a rock or chasing a butterfly after a full day at Harrisville Attendance Center.

