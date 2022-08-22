First Freewill Baptist Church of Newport First Freewill Baptist Church commands an impressive site in the Northport community, standing high on a hill overlooking the surrounding countryside.
The church's history dates to February 8, 1931, with the organization of Gregg Chapel Church by Rev. H. C. Peak of Asheville, North Carolina, who served as its first pastor. On June 26, 1957, a group of members voted to build a new church and on February 12, 1958, purchased five acres of land from Earl Lindsey for $30,000 and exchanged another half acre with Jeff Thompson. At this time, it was unanimously voted to name the new church Northport Freewill Baptist Church, a name that would later be changed. Rev. T. F. Lewis was named supervisor of building the new church with Ernest Ownby and Wayne Vinson as his assistants.
On the last Wednesday in July of 1958, a groundbreaking ceremony was held, and the following September Rev. George Dunbar was elected pastor with Marshall Williams called as his assistant. However, on August 2, 1959, Rev. Dunbar asked the church to consider another pastor because he was unable to continue serving.
On December 20, 1959, the congregation voted to build a parsonage and also elected Rev. Harley Brown as pastor, with the agreement that he would begin his duties on June 5, 1960. Meanwhile the church exchanged a parcel of church property, purchased a small strip of land from Jeff Thompson for $400, sold another strip to Joe Shelton for $400, plus a $50 donation to the building fund.
On April 3, 1960, the church borrowed $6,000 to apply to the erection of a parsonage located on the lot secured from Thompson. On October 21, 1962, the church adopted building plans secured from Piedmont Church for the building of a new church, and Ernest Owenby, recently licensed to preach, was elected to supervise the project. On June 12, 1963, the church borrowed $30,000 for this undertaking. Building went swiftly and members moved into the new church building in the fall of 1965.
On November 23, 1966, the church purchased property adjoining the church at a cost of $3,300. On January 22, 1967, Rev. Harley Brown resigned as pastor. On that date, the church also voted to change its name to First Freewill Baptist Church of Newport. Rev. Edward J. Young was elected as pastor on Sunday, February 12, 1967, and on August 23, 1967, the church sold the old building for $1,000. Of this money, they gave $500 to the Freewill Baptist Bible College, sent $400 to missions (or, if needed, to be applied to "the Ellison baby's surgery") and sent the remaining $100 to the Freewill Baptist Home for Children. In 1970, the church voted to build Sunday school rooms in the basement as well as a nursery. That July, the church voted to convert the coal burning furnace to natural gas. In March of 1971, more improvements were made when the church had the parking lot paved and added air-conditioning. That November, in keeping with the need to provide transportation to and from church services and other events, First Freewill purchased a 1964 Volkswagon van. Following Rev. Young's resignation in September of 1972, the Rev. Horace Teague was called as pastor on August 11, 1973.
In the following years several other men have served as First Freewill Baptist Church's pastor: E. E. McMillen (1978-1982), Tommy Street (1982), Earl Langley (1983), Gerald Taylor (1988), David Kemper (1989), Edward J. Young (1998), and Billy 'Joe' Kennedy (2011).
