First Freewill Baptist of Newport

First Freewill Baptist of Newport

First Freewill Baptist Church of Newport First Freewill Baptist Church commands an impressive site in the Northport community, standing high on a hill overlooking the surrounding countryside.

The church's history dates to February 8, 1931, with the organization of Gregg Chapel Church by Rev. H. C. Peak of Asheville, North Carolina, who served as its first pastor. On June 26, 1957, a group of members voted to build a new church and on February 12, 1958, purchased five acres of land from Earl Lindsey for $30,000 and exchanged another half acre with Jeff Thompson. At this time, it was unanimously voted to name the new church Northport Freewill Baptist Church, a name that would later be changed. Rev. T. F. Lewis was named supervisor of building the new church with Ernest Ownby and Wayne Vinson as his assistants.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.