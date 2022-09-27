GREENEVILLE – The Greene County Partnership and Greeneville Municipal Airport have announced plans to host their popular Wings & Wheels on the Greene event on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Municipal Airport (GCY). The popular fly-in and cruise-in style event is perfect for aircraft owners, pilots, aviation admirers, and car enthusiasts.
This year’s event, sponsored by First Horizon, Amsee and Brolin & Bailey Co., will feature an American flag fly-in, special air flyovers, plane rides, and more are slated for the event. Top Dog Hot Dog, The Project Waffle Family, Southern Craft BBQ, and Creamy Cup will be on site serving up their delicious offerings for purchase. Admission to the event is free and auto registration for the cruise-in is $10.
“In addition to providing something fun and family-friendly, this event is also designed to promote the aviation industry and tourism,” said Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership. “This is another great event that has a positive and significant economic impact to our community,” Taylor said.
For more information on the event or how you can participate by displaying your car, please contact Greene County Partnership at 423-638-4111 or email info@greenecountypartnership.net. For more information on the fly-in, please contact Steven Neesen at 423-823-9310 or email sneesen@greenevilletn.gov.
