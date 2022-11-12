NEWPORT — The election on Tuesday chose the officials for the City of Newport and the Town of Parrottsville and decided who would be filling District 3, Seat 2 on the County Legislative Body (CLB).
CLB runoff
District 3, Seat 2 of the CLB was decided through a runoff election. Terry Dawson was seeking a third term and was challenged by newcomer Tracy Stepp.
Both received 420 votes in the August election. CLB chose to decide the seat through a runoff election, which was put on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Incumbent Terry Dawson received 618 votes compared to Tracy Stepp’s 651 votes, so Stepp won the seat by 33 votes.
City of Newport
In the Newport city election, Roland A. Dykes, III, was re-elected mayor. He was running unopposed.
All five aldermen posts were up for election. Four aldermen were re-elected, and a new alderman was elected for the fifth seat.
Vice Mayor Mike Proffitt did not seek re-election. Aldermen who were re-elected included Connie Ball, Louanna Ottinger, Mike Hansel, and Steve Smith. Randy Ragan was elected to fill the fifth seat.
There were two candidates seeking re-election for the Newport City Board of Education — Jan Brooks and Malcolm “Mickey” Powers. They were both running unopposed, and were elected to another term.
Town of Parrottsville
All three commission seats for the Town of Parrottsville were up for election. Gayla Ann Hommel, Ronnie Hommel, and Dennis Worley, a write-in candidate, will be filling those seats. Gayla Hommel received 39 votes, Ronnie Hommel received 36 votes, and Worley received three votes.
The Parrottsville commissioners will be sworn in on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the town hall. They will then vote to choose the mayor. All three commissioners, including the mayor, have a vote when conducting town business.
