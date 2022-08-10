GREENEVILLE—Consumer demand for local meats is strong. As more cattle producers consider supplying beef for consumers and others look to improve or expand their offerings, a variety of questions arise, and the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is eager to give answers.

“We continue to receive questions on a regular basis from cattle producers wanting to know about the regulatory requirements for selling meat, how to know when cattle are ready to produce quality meat products, how to market meat and more,” says Megan Bruch Leffew, marketing specialist with the UT Center for Profitable Agriculture. “With encouragement and help from local UT Extension agents who have also been receiving a lot of questions, we have put together a day-long workshop to address many of these questions.”

