Elections are upon us. How should Christians vote?
No, I will suggest neither candidate nor party, but since we have the duty to vote, how is each Christian to decide?
Elections are upon us. How should Christians vote?
No, I will suggest neither candidate nor party, but since we have the duty to vote, how is each Christian to decide?
Begin by asking what biblical values are at stake. Life? Gender issues? Personal integrity? Others? What is a candidate’s stand on biblical or moral issues? What effect will his or her election have on free speech, religious freedom, parental rights?
Candidates face attacks on moral grounds or past behavior. Ask the candidates whether attacks are true, and also which way the candidate is moving.
C.S. Lewis wrote about two men meeting on a mountain road. They seem to be at the same level, but which way is each moving? If one is going up the mountain of morals and integrity, while the other is stationary or going down, that is crucial. A person with bad things in the past, who now knows Christ as savior, and is going up integrity mountain can be a good choice.
Another question is should you vote for the candidate or the party? Sometimes party control of the House and/or Senate will affect biblical, moral or financial issues more significantly than will the individual candidate views.
Be ruled by God’s word and your best evaluation of how your vote will direct the nation and serve Christ.
Always remember: only one life ‘twill soon be past. Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A Naval Academy graduate, Dave Dupee is a pastor and former headmaster of an international boarding school. He is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.