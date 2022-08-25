Members of the Hartford area rafting community met at The Bean Trees Café to learn about clean water initiatives throughout Cocke County and along the Pigeon River. Pictured are area residence alongside members of Clean Water Expected in East Tennessee (CWEET) and East Tennessee Environmental Educators (ETEE), who hosted the event.
Members of the Hartford area rafting community met at The Bean Trees Café to learn about clean water initiatives throughout Cocke County and along the Pigeon River. Pictured are area residence alongside members of Clean Water Expected in East Tennessee (CWEET) and East Tennessee Environmental Educators (ETEE), who hosted the event.
HARTFORD—The East Tennessee Environmental Educators (ETEE) hosted trivia night for Hartford’s rafting community at The Bean Trees Café on Wednesday, August 17.
Clean Water Expected in East Tennessee (CWEET) attended and helped promote the event. The event was led by ETEE members Professor Mike McKinney and Dana Mills (UT Earth & Planetary Sciences), Adrienne Weber (UT Landscape Architecture), and Jaimie Armitage (UT Biosystems Engineering).
The group is comprised of students and faculty from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Their primary goal is to teach environmental stewardship best practices information to rural communities including Cocke, Monroe, and Union, with a focus on water quality management.
Trivia was the medium used to test and expand the knowledge of Hartford’s rafting community about Cocke County and the Pigeon River. Participants gathered on The Bean Trees’ deck overlooking the Pigeon River and dined on fried ravioli with homemade marinara sauce. The ETEE gave The Bean Trees gift cards to winners in denominations of $50, $25, and $10 for first, second, and third place, respectively. Questions covered a range of topics, from the history of the river, aquatic species native to the area, local water quality issues, and general information about our rural community.
The event attracted over 30 participants divided into seven teams. Everyone learned something new and were pleasantly surprised at how much they already knew about the area.
ETEE is funded through a grant with the East Tennessee Development District (ETDD) and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). ETEE aims to educate citizen scientists and provide more opportunities for rural communities to expand their understanding of the environment and how to interact with, conserve, and enjoy nature. They can be reached via email at ETEEcontact@gmail.com, or by phone at (865) 273-6003 ext. 108.
More information can be found on their website or Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.