Newport City BOE recognizes volleyball team, approves travel By KATHY HEMSWORTH News Writer Oct 22, 2022 The NGS board on Monday recognized the NGS Warriors girls' varsity volleyball team, who are the champions of TMSSA Class A Sectionals of East Tennessee. The NGS board on Monday recognized the NGS Warriors girls' junior varsity volleyball team, who are the champions of TMSSA Class A Sectionals of East Tennessee. The Newport City Board of Education met on Monday evening at Newport Grammar School (NGS). All board members were present.The board recognized the NGS Warriors girls’ volleyball team, who are the champions of TMSSA Class A Sectionals of East Tennessee.The board approved several faculty travel requests:• Christina Leas to the NETCO Food Festival at Freedom Hall in Johnson City on Oct. 19-20.• Dustin Morrow to the First Region School Safety Working Group in Newport on Oct. 18.• Dr. Justin Norton to the Math Textbook Adoption Guidance on Nov. 1 and March 2, 2023, in Knoxville.• Sandra Burchette to the Superintendent’s Study Council on Oct. 19 in Greeneville.• Sandra Burchette to the Niswonger Foundation’s Annual Education Open House on Nov. 14 in Greeneville.Two field trip requests were approved:• First grade to go on a field trip to see Polar Express at the Cocke County Recreation Center on Dec. 12. The students will be transported on a Cocke County School bus at a cost of $16 per student.• Kindergarten through eighth grade to Cherokee for a behavior reward field trip at no cost to the students. Multiple dates will be determined.• Seventh grade to Walters State Community College for a Career and Exploration Day on Nov. 15. Transportation will be a Cocke County School bus with federal funds paying for the trip.A fundraiser was approved:• A Ham N Goody’s fundraiser to help with the cost of Karen Chambers’ Extended Resource Class Christmas trip to Nashville. The fundraiser will take place Sept. 26 through Nov. 3.In other business:• Appointed the DHA Committee – Members of the committee will be Chairman Dr. Justin Norton, Mischelle Black and Lenora Douglas.• Approved a middle school basketball Christmas tournament at NGS. The dates will be determined if enough teams sign up to play. Rhonda Williams and Clint Provencal would oversee it.• Approved the request for a group of students to start up a First Priority Club at NGS. Jan O'Lear would be the teacher sponsor.• Approved increasing the nurse substitute's pay to the following: RN — $125 per day and LPN — $90 per day. This is retroactive to the first of the 2022-2023 school year.Approved the following budget amendments:• Consolidated (Title I, II, IV, V, IDEA B, and 619 Preschool)• ARP IDEA• Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity• GP Special Education 