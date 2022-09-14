NEWPORT –As summer begins to fade into fall, C-5 and the Cocke County Libraries would like to praise all the children and caregivers that participated in the 2022 Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Challenge.
Stokely Memorial Library, Parrottsville Community Library, Marie Ellison Memorial Library, and Cosby Community Library offered a total of 25 program days throughout the summer.
During this time, 327 adults were in attendance with 490 children! Reading logs were collected, and C-5 is thrilled to announce that over 3,400 books were read. Children and families reported reading almost 70,000 minutes in two months!
Several lucky readers were rewarded for their hard work with prizes from Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, Newport Cinema 4, Briarwood Ranch Animal Safari Park, and C-5.
Parrottsville Community Library winners were Priscilla Stokely, Ayla Vorce, and Brayden Gregg.
Jael Faison, Lee Walker, and Julianna Faison won top prizes at Cosby Community Library.
Winners at Marie Ellison Memorial Library in Del Rio included Hadassah Henderson, Solveigh “Peach” Crouse-Mann, and Cheyenne Montessa.
Caroline Morrow and Isaac Stokely were two of the lucky readers at Stokely Memorial Library.
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month and C-5 encourages families throughout Cocke County to visit your closest community library and continue reading throughout the year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.