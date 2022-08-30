Roane CO VFD

This year, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry is offering two direct grant programs through the state and is promoting a new federal program.

NASHVILLE—The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry provides communities, groups, and organizations with technical and financial assistance. This year, the division is offering two direct grant programs through the state and is promoting a new federal program. State programs include the Volunteer Fire Assistance and the Hazard Mitigation Assistance grants. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service is offering a Community Wildfire Defense grant.

“An increasing number of our residents live in or near the edge of the forest or other undeveloped land,” State Forester David Arnold said. “In those areas, it’s not if wildland fire will occur, but when. The Division of Forestry encourages community-level fire prevention planning and we are pleased to provide financial resources to improve wildland fire resilience through Fire Adapted Community activities.”

