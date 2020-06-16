NEWPORT—One of the few remaining Cocke County citizens born in what would become Great Smoky Mountain National Park has died.
Reva Dean Bryant of Newport passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at age 91.
A daughter of the late Dewey and Matilda (Jenkins) Webb, she was born on April 6, 1929 at the family home in “Do Well Holler’ in the Upper Cosby section of Cocke County. With the formation of Great Smoky Mountain National Park, Mr. and Mrs. Webb, toddler daughters Reva Dean and Ida Ruth and infant son Larry, found themselves displaced.
The family received $250 for their mountain home and deposited the money in a Newport bank. The Great Depression was underway and shortly afterwards the bank failed. Not only had the family lost their ancestral home, they had lost their money. Eventually after much red tape, the family received 25 percent of the money back.
They first moved to the Gunter Town community of Cosby, purchasing a farm which abutted the Park. The children attended Caton’s Grove and McMillan Schools. After the family moved to the Wilton Springs community in 1942, Reva Dean and her siblings entered Cosby Elementary where they finished their elementary schooling and graduated from high school.
She married William J. (W.J.) Bryant, who survives, along with four children, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, her sister Ida Ruth Webb Sutton and brother Gay Webb.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Larry Webb and infant brother William Luther Webb.
For 20 years, she was employed by the Cocke County Board of Education in a secretarial position and also as cafeteria manager at Cosby School.
She later followed in her father’s footsteps working for the United States Post Office as a rural mail carrier.
She and many members of her family were charter members of Webb Baptist Church where funeral services will be held today (Tuesday, June 16) at 2:00 p.m.
Interment will follow in the Webb Family Cemetery nearby.
Manes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
