NEWPORT — Early November wildfires burned acreage in Cocke County over the weekend. The dry conditions contributed to the fire risks, and helped spread the blazes.
The Tennessee Division of Forestry has reported that November kicked off with several wildfires throughout the state. As of Monday morning, 24 wildfires had been reported throughout the state and 1,122.3 acres had been burned. The dry weather, along with wind advisories, have led to increased fire risks.
Two of those wildfires originated in Cocke County. A wildfire was reported at 4584 Caton’s Grove Road in Cosby on Friday. That fire ended up spreading to 15.2 acres before reaching full containment on Sunday.
Another fire was reported on Saturday evening at 810 Hidden Cove Way in Parrottsville. That fire involved 10 acres and was fully contained on Sunday.
From Oct. 15 until May 15, the State of Tennessee requires burn permits. If weather conditions indicate there is greater risk of a fire spreading, then permits are not issued. Because of the wind advisories issued for the area this past weekend, no burn permits were being allowed in the area. Actually, burn permits were not issued for several days prior to the wildfires.
The Caton’s Grove fire is of an undetermined origin, according to 8 Division of Forestry personnel. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
The Hidden Cove Way fire originated from a structure fire, according to 9 Division of Forestry personnel. Because of the wind gusts, the fire spread.
The Cocke County Fire Department, and several volunteer fire departments from throughout the county, responded to the fires.
Cocke County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Joe Esway asked everyone in Cocke County and neighboring communities to ground drones in a social media post on Saturday evening at 6:45 p.m. He asked everyone to keep the air space clear until 6 a.m. Sunday because helicopters came to help with fire operations.
“There had not been permits issued for several days, and it is my understanding that the state makes a day-to-day determination of whether burn permits are being issued,” said County Mayor Rob Mathis. “We have had some really dry weather lately.”
“We had multiple fire departments, including numerous volunteers from throughout the county, respond promptly and professionally,” he said.
He said that many of the firefighters worked as many as 45 to 48 hours, and were rotating shifts. Firefighters will remain on site for the fires until they are completely extinguished, so they can properly monitor the fire and make sure that it does not reignite, Mathis pointed out.
“I cannot thank our emergency responders and firefighters enough for what they have done for our county,” Mathis said. “We had firefighters from multiple departments working together, and mutually supporting one another, while ensuring the job was done properly.”
He pointed out that there were three active fires at two ends of the county at the same time — two in Cosby and one in Parrottsville — and county emergency responders were strategically addressing all of the fires at the same time.
“We have an amazing team of emergency responders, and we have wonderful volunteer firefighters, who all come together to support our county whenever they are needed. We are very fortunate, and I cannot thank them enough,” Mathis concluded. “We are all appreciative of their heroic actions.”
